Tuyển Giáo viên Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Trường Quốc tế Westlink
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Giáo viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đường Gia Vinh, KĐT Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Prepare lesson plans and teaching schedules that ensure students meet required knowledge and skills standards, in alignment with the school\'s and Ministry of Education’s curriculum.
Organize teaching and learning activities that focus on developing students’ competencies.
Assess student learning outcomes to proactively adjust teaching methods and provide additional support where needed.
Actively participate in professional development and training activities.
Supervise, manage, and educate students in maintaining school discipline and routines.
Teach life skills, encourage good habits, and foster positive values in accordance with the school’s plans and expectations.
Ensure students comply with classroom and school regulations.
Communicate, coordinate, and provide timely advice to parents regarding students’ behavior and development.
Collaborate with subject teachers to support students\' academic performance and personal development.
Support communication between subject teachers and parents to strengthen home-school connection.
Report and coordinate with the grade leader regarding student, parent, and subject teacher matters.
Assist foreign teachers in teaching and learning activities, including communication with Vietnamese parents and vice versa.
Be ultimately responsible for managing, supervising, and ensuring the safety and well-being of homeroom students during all school activities.
Guide and support students’ personal development in a positive and constructive manner.
Maintain discipline and structure among homeroom students as per school policies.
Ensure students follow classroom and school rules effectively.
Develop and implement a reward and disciplinary system that aligns with the school\'s educational philosophy.
Apply the school’s established systems for rewarding and disciplining students.
Share relevant information about students and the class with subject teachers.
Cooperate and support subject teachers in managing student behavior and reinforcing discipline when necessary.
Monitor, assess, and report on students\' personal development progress.
Perform other duties as assigned by the school leadership.
Participate in organizing and implementing school events and activities.
Supervise students during events and activities organized by other departments or subject areas as required.
Carry out student drop-off and pick-up duties as assigned.
Perform on-duty tasks as scheduled.
Complete reports, records, and documents as required by the school.
Attend all meetings and training sessions organized by the school.
Collaborate with colleagues and departments to support school operations.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Education with major Literature.
Proficient in English communication is preferred.
Minimum of 3 years of teaching experience at the secondary level.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience teaching at international schools.

Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Salary
100% salary during probation
Insurance plans according to the law (based on gross salary)
Health insurance package from probation period.
Annual health check-ups.
Free lunch
25+ annual leave per year
Chances to learn and grow by working with the world’s leading educators.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Trường Quốc tế Westlink

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tay Ho Tay New Urban Area, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

