Tuyển Giáo viên Trường Quốc tế Westlink làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Đường Gia Vinh, KĐT Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Prepare lesson plans and teaching schedules that ensure students meet required knowledge and skills standards, in alignment with the school\'s and Ministry of Education’s curriculum.

Organize teaching and learning activities that focus on developing students’ competencies.

Assess student learning outcomes to proactively adjust teaching methods and provide additional support where needed.

Actively participate in professional development and training activities.

Supervise, manage, and educate students in maintaining school discipline and routines.

Teach life skills, encourage good habits, and foster positive values in accordance with the school’s plans and expectations.

Ensure students comply with classroom and school regulations.

Communicate, coordinate, and provide timely advice to parents regarding students’ behavior and development.

Collaborate with subject teachers to support students\' academic performance and personal development.

Support communication between subject teachers and parents to strengthen home-school connection.

Report and coordinate with the grade leader regarding student, parent, and subject teacher matters.

Assist foreign teachers in teaching and learning activities, including communication with Vietnamese parents and vice versa.

Be ultimately responsible for managing, supervising, and ensuring the safety and well-being of homeroom students during all school activities.

Guide and support students’ personal development in a positive and constructive manner.

Maintain discipline and structure among homeroom students as per school policies.

Ensure students follow classroom and school rules effectively.

Develop and implement a reward and disciplinary system that aligns with the school\'s educational philosophy.

Apply the school’s established systems for rewarding and disciplining students.

Share relevant information about students and the class with subject teachers.

Cooperate and support subject teachers in managing student behavior and reinforcing discipline when necessary.

Monitor, assess, and report on students\' personal development progress.

Perform other duties as assigned by the school leadership.

Participate in organizing and implementing school events and activities.

Supervise students during events and activities organized by other departments or subject areas as required.

Carry out student drop-off and pick-up duties as assigned.

Perform on-duty tasks as scheduled.

Complete reports, records, and documents as required by the school.

Attend all meetings and training sessions organized by the school.

Collaborate with colleagues and departments to support school operations.

Bachelor\'s degree in Education with major Literature.

Proficient in English communication is preferred.

Minimum of 3 years of teaching experience at the secondary level.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience teaching at international schools.

Attractive Salary

100% salary during probation

Insurance plans according to the law (based on gross salary)

Health insurance package from probation period.

Annual health check-ups.

Free lunch

25+ annual leave per year

Chances to learn and grow by working with the world’s leading educators.

