Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH OOCL Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc Hồ Chí Minh

Kế toán thanh toán

1. Accounts Payables

Ensure payments are being executed correctly and timely.

Ensure no malpractices in AP bank transactions, no incorrect payment requests in AP front-end systems.

Submit required tasks on time and with quality, clearing outstanding items by the deadline, including but not limited to vendor reconciliations.

2. Month-end closing:

Month-end intercom clearance and other month-end closing tasks.

Assist with other ad-hoc tasks when required.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or auditing

Experience: Relevant work experience in international / foreign investment companies / multi-nation companies.

Good knowledge of VAS/Tax regulations.

Good at English, proficient in Excel, SAP experience is an advantage.

High carefulness, enthusiasm; high attention to detail and accuracy; problem-solving, communication skills, teamwork and being able to work under pressure.

Quyền Lợi

Competitive salary.

Annual leave (1 day/month).

Full social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the law.

Professional and International working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

