Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH OOCL Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại Công Ty TNHH OOCL Logistics (Việt Nam)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Accounts Payables
Ensure payments are being executed correctly and timely.
Ensure no malpractices in AP bank transactions, no incorrect payment requests in AP front-end systems.
Submit required tasks on time and with quality, clearing outstanding items by the deadline, including but not limited to vendor reconciliations.
2. Month-end closing:
Month-end intercom clearance and other month-end closing tasks.
Assist with other ad-hoc tasks when required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in accounting or auditing
Experience: Relevant work experience in international / foreign investment companies / multi-nation companies.
Good knowledge of VAS/Tax regulations.
Good at English, proficient in Excel, SAP experience is an advantage.
High carefulness, enthusiasm; high attention to detail and accuracy; problem-solving, communication skills, teamwork and being able to work under pressure.
Tại Công Ty TNHH OOCL Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary.
Annual leave (1 day/month).
Full social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the law.
Professional and International working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH OOCL Logistics (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
