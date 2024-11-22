Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• To complete design studies, design reports, drawing designs, technical specifications, cost estimate and other design functions as required by Line Manager;

• At each stage of the drawing design (concept or sketch - basic or schematic - detailed or construction), have to work closely with other internal disciplines (C&S, M&E, QS) or external consultants to produce reports, presentation to client, document submission to authority for approval (such as PCCC), construction specification and review of third party;

• Undertake supervision duties for the supervision of architectural works such as contract documentation, tender evaluation, supervision, quality control and documentation of correspondence including site visits and audits;

• To be familiar with the best practice and relevant Vietnamese and international design standards;

• Coordinate all technical discipline and trade specific BIM activity within the division;

• Manage BIM uses assigned to the division;

• Coordinate any BIM related issues with the rest of the discipline team;

• Support the division in the use of BIM tools;

• Create discipline specific BIM content;

• Coordinate discipline specific clash detection and resolution activities;

• Coordinate BIM training as required;

• Participate in developing the BIM execution plan (BEP) for projects as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*Working experience: have at least 05 years of experience.

1. Education:

• Bachelor's degree and above in architecture

• Practicing license or professional registration in architectural design is preferable.

2. Good written and spoken English is compulsory

3. Technical Competencies:

• Experience in implementing BIM for large-scale, complex projects.

• Possess knowledge of BIM standards (ISO 19650)

• Have advanced Revit Skill

• Ability to use Naviswork for Clash Check.

• Experience in collaborative BIM platform (BIM360, ACC)

• Knowledge in using automation tools like Dynamo and Revit API is an advantage

• AutoCAD

• Sketchup

• Rendering softwares

• Graphics softwares

• Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Good technical knowledge of the Vietnamese construction industry, local and international standards and codes

4. Functional Competencies:

• Ability to learn/teach new technology

• Good skill to troubleshoot/analyze issues

• Ability to work both independently and as a team and communicate effectively in both oral and written with clients and other partners

5. Skill must good at

• Communication

• Presentation

• Planning

• Analysis

• Team work

• Staff management

Tại Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Attractive salary

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws

Đào tạo

Good chance to study and develop career path stably

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin