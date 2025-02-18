Tuyển Market Research Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 4th Floor, 63 LTT Building, 63 Ly Thai To Street, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• To engage in FX and Derivatives trading;

• To monitor market movement and impact to our daily position & P/L

• To facilitate big volume transaction and sharpen price to compete with other banks

• To propose trading idea and position management plan

• To support existing Trader to enrich trading experience

• To support trading system enhancement & other trading related project with trading experience

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University degree in banking/finance or related fields with in-depth knowledge of financial and banking market & risk management on trading of FX & Interest rates;

• At least 3-year experience in Trading (FX & Derivatives);

• High analytical skill, dynamic and trading-oriented;

• Fluent in English (both writing and speaking);

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

• Initiatives, responsible and ability to work independently and in a team under pressure;

• Advanced IT skill and Data Analysis is an advantage;

Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

