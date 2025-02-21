Tuyển Market Research Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: FriendshipTower, 31 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
1. Conduct field visits to customers with overdue personal loans to facilitate payment collection.
2. Assess customers' financial situations and negotiate feasible repayment plans.
3. Provide clear information on outstanding debts, penalties, and possible legal consequences.
4. Maintain accurate records of collection activities and update reports regularly.
5. Work closely with internal departments to resolve disputes and ensure compliance with bank policies.
6. Follow up with customers to ensure timely payments and prevent further delinquencies.
7. Adhere to all legal and regulatory guidelines related to debt collection.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree or higher, preferably in Finance, Banking, Economics, Accounting, or Law.
• Preference for experience in loan handling at banks and/or experience working at institutions/organizations such as courts, procuracies, enforcement agencies, police, etc.
• Strong negotiation and interpersonal skills.
• Willingness to travel frequently within assigned areas.
Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
