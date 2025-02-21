Tuyển Market Research Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: FriendshipTower, 31 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

Market Research

Key Responsibilities:

1. Conduct field visits to customers with overdue personal loans to facilitate payment collection.

2. Assess customers' financial situations and negotiate feasible repayment plans.

3. Provide clear information on outstanding debts, penalties, and possible legal consequences.

4. Maintain accurate records of collection activities and update reports regularly.

5. Work closely with internal departments to resolve disputes and ensure compliance with bank policies.

6. Follow up with customers to ensure timely payments and prevent further delinquencies.

7. Adhere to all legal and regulatory guidelines related to debt collection.

Requirements:

Requirements:

• Bachelor's degree or higher, preferably in Finance, Banking, Economics, Accounting, or Law.

• Preference for experience in loan handling at banks and/or experience working at institutions/organizations such as courts, procuracies, enforcement agencies, police, etc.

• Strong negotiation and interpersonal skills.

• Willingness to travel frequently within assigned areas.

Benefits:

How to Apply:

Ứng tuyển ngay