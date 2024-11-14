Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIKIN VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH NHÀ MÁY BẮC NINH Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIKIN VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH NHÀ MÁY BẮC NINH Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIKIN VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH NHÀ MÁY BẮC NINH Pro Company

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: • Số 14, đường 8, khu công nghiệp, đô thị và dịch vụ VSIP Bắc Ninh, Phường Phù Chẩn, Thành phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh,, Từ Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Design of the ultra-precise gas control system (GAS BOX) and other related design tasks in the department.
Communicate with clients in the USA and Singapore to receive drawing requirements and assign tasks within the team.
Lead negotiation meetings with clients in the USA and Singapore to agree on the design drawing requirements.
Plan and implement new projects.
Report on work progress and status periodically to the department head or provide special reports upon request.
Take responsibility for other tasks assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational qualifications: Bachelor's degree or higher in mechanical engineering, machinery manufacturing, or related fields.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in design work for the semiconductor industry.
Proficient in 3D design software such as SolidWorks and AutoCAD, as well as 2D design.
Experience working in a product design environment is an advantage.
Fluent in English with proficiency in all four skills: Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing. (TOEIC>700 or IELTS>6.5)
A passion for the semiconductor industry, with dedication and commitment to work.
Strong presentation and negotiation skills, with a good understanding of mechanical engineering and the ability to communicate knowledge effectively.
Attention to detail, patience, caution, and the ability to work well under pressure.
Creative thinking skills and strong communication abilities.
Quick to adapt to technological changes and capable of resolving issues efficiently and effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIKIN VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH NHÀ MÁY BẮC NINH Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on the company’s salary policy.
Full and complete allowances, with salary review once a year.
Eligible for Health Insurance and Social Insurance benefits once the official labor contract is signed.
Bonuses for holidays, 13th-month salary, and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for training and business trips abroad to enhance knowledge and skills regularly.
Lunch provided at the factory.
Annual health check-ups.
Welfare benefits: Birthday, funeral, wedding, illness, etc.
Opportunities to travel and participate in company-sponsored team-building activities and events annually.
Compensation and policies will be reviewed based on performance and seniority.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIKIN VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH NHÀ MÁY BẮC NINH Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 14, đường 8, KCN đô thị và dịch vụ VSIP Bắc Ninh, phường Phù Chẩn, thành phố Từ Sơn, tỉnh Bắc Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

