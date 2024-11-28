Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 33 Ba Vi, phuong 4,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Search for and build relationships with potential international clients in the software development outsourcing sector.

Develop and maintain sustainable relationships with current clients while expanding business opportunities through existing networks.

Advise on appropriate software solutions based on client needs, prepare quotes, and close business contracts.

Draft and present business proposals, negotiate contract terms, and ensure customer satisfaction throughout the collaboration process.

Collaborate with other functional teams (Sales, Technical, Solutions) to ensure project progress and quality.

Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and market development to devise appropriate business strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 – 3 years of experience in software development sales or international software outsourcing.

Experience working in large IT companies or multinational corporations, particularly with B2B foreign clients.

Knowledge of industries such as HRM, manufacturing, banking, and insurance is an advantage.

Skills in client prospecting, preparing tender documents, quotes, project contracts (MAS, SLA), and acceptance documentation.

Excellent communication skills in English (both spoken and written).

Ability to understand client needs and collaborate effectively with internal teams to provide optimal solutions.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary based on exact time available monthly working at INNOTECH

Budget for team building each quarter/kick-off project

Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts, provide a maximum of one paid leave

Wedding/New Born 10,000,000/ time

Premium Health Care Package for all employee

Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year

Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)

Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday

Annual Company trips / Football club / Trekking Club/Year End Party

Support for learning and certificate examination. Provide an extra monthly allowance

Values are driven, an international working environment, and agile culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin