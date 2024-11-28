Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 33 Ba Vi, phuong 4,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Search for and build relationships with potential international clients in the software development outsourcing sector.
Develop and maintain sustainable relationships with current clients while expanding business opportunities through existing networks.
Advise on appropriate software solutions based on client needs, prepare quotes, and close business contracts.
Draft and present business proposals, negotiate contract terms, and ensure customer satisfaction throughout the collaboration process.
Collaborate with other functional teams (Sales, Technical, Solutions) to ensure project progress and quality.
Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and market development to devise appropriate business strategies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience working in large IT companies or multinational corporations, particularly with B2B foreign clients.
Knowledge of industries such as HRM, manufacturing, banking, and insurance is an advantage.
Skills in client prospecting, preparing tender documents, quotes, project contracts (MAS, SLA), and acceptance documentation.
Excellent communication skills in English (both spoken and written).
Ability to understand client needs and collaborate effectively with internal teams to provide optimal solutions.
Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Budget for team building each quarter/kick-off project
Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts, provide a maximum of one paid leave
Wedding/New Born 10,000,000/ time
Premium Health Care Package for all employee
Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year
Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)
Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday
Annual Company trips / Football club / Trekking Club/Year End Party
Support for learning and certificate examination. Provide an extra monthly allowance
Values are driven, an international working environment, and agile culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI