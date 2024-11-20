Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Saigon Centre, Tòa 2, 67 Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assisting Marketing Manager in managing social media calendar

Create relevant materials (content/vids) for daily postings

Assisting Marketing Manager in documentation and other clerical jobs that are non-classified in nature

Other tasks assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students of fresh graduate in Marketing or relating majors

Proven basic knowledge in Marketing

Detailed oriented, ability to handle multi-tasks

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Internet

Familiarity with social media platforms and digital marketing tools.

Positive attitude, eagerness to learn, and willingness to take initiative.

Tại Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional working environment

Training and development in career

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

