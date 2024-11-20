Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Saigon Centre, Tòa 2, 67 Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assisting Marketing Manager in managing social media calendar
Create relevant materials (content/vids) for daily postings
Assisting Marketing Manager in documentation and other clerical jobs that are non-classified in nature
Other tasks assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students of fresh graduate in Marketing or relating majors
Proven basic knowledge in Marketing
Detailed oriented, ability to handle multi-tasks
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Internet
Familiarity with social media platforms and digital marketing tools.
Positive attitude, eagerness to learn, and willingness to take initiative.

Tại Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional working environment
Training and development in career

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Keppel Land Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 2, Lầu 8, Saigon Centre 65 Lê Lợi, Quận 1, Tp.Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

