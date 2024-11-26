Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Sony Electronics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key responsibilities

Online Operation

• Monitor and moderate E-commerce website: Sony Store Online platform.

• Maintain and develop UI/UX included front-end and back-end management, web layout, onsite visibility, user journey and navigation, product listing, SKU, price, promotion information.

• Co-ordinate with cross function teams: PM, Mar-com to set up and deploy promotion/campaign in Online channels.

• Analyze online sales performance and make monthly report. Consider and propose necessary improvement & action plan.

Digital Marketing for Online channels

• Monitor MKT budget yearly/ monthly for Online channels.

• Online communication planning and execution: FB ads, EDM, Livestream, SEO project and search tools ,...

• Cooperate with external agents for outsource technical/MKT solution.

• Be responsible for GTM planning of new product launching in online channels.

• Weekly, monthly report KPI tracking of each MKT solution.

CRM

• Customer database management and analysis. Manage online customer relationship to deploy Loyalty program and increase retention rate for Online channels.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Required minimum 3 years working experience of online operation management.

• Preferable to have experience in E-Commerce background.

• Good communication skills to coordinate project with related parties.

• Project management skills to handle middle-long term project.

• Data analysis and business insight to monitoring business performance and action planning.

• Be able to work independently.

• Well understand of discipline, transparency and ensure compliance.

Tại Sony Electronics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th salary, Annual performance bonus, Meal allowance, Social insurance

Đào tạo

Online and offline training

Xe đưa đón

Transportation allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sony Electronics Vietnam

