Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Promotion Specialist is responsible for implementing brand deal hunting initiatives and communicating with pharmacy via cross-channel, in accordance with overall traffic strategy and planning.

The key responsibilities are to:

Day-to-day operation including flash sales update, price market analysis

Support categories on Brand campaign deal hunting and deal approval to ensure to meet KPI output

Coordinate with Marketing and Categories Team to adapt campaign smoothly

Other ad-hoc tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Pharmacy,...

Proficient in use of MS Office Applications (Words, Excel, PP).

3 years of relevant working.

Good understanding of e-commerce, data analysis and statistics methods.

Slides preparation (PowerPoint, Canva, etc.) and data processing skill is a plus. (Excel, Spreadsheet, etc.).

Organized, detailed- and result-oriented style & Can-do and teamwork attitude.

Excellent communication and coordination skill to align across category and function teams.

Experience in promotional task, sales or customer service is extremely useful.

Well organize and time management abilities.

Creativity and commercial awareness.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

15-day annual leaves

Chances to upgrade the level and salary during working

Various snacks and drinks in our bar.

Opportunities to be trained by professional co-workers.

Full package benefits for employees in accordance with labor law.

