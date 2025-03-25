Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Promotion Specialist is responsible for implementing brand deal hunting initiatives and communicating with pharmacy via cross-channel, in accordance with overall traffic strategy and planning.
The key responsibilities are to:
Day-to-day operation including flash sales update, price market analysis
Support categories on Brand campaign deal hunting and deal approval to ensure to meet KPI output
Coordinate with Marketing and Categories Team to adapt campaign smoothly
Other ad-hoc tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Pharmacy,...
Proficient in use of MS Office Applications (Words, Excel, PP).
3 years of relevant working.
Good understanding of e-commerce, data analysis and statistics methods.
Slides preparation (PowerPoint, Canva, etc.) and data processing skill is a plus. (Excel, Spreadsheet, etc.).
Organized, detailed- and result-oriented style & Can-do and teamwork attitude.
Excellent communication and coordination skill to align across category and function teams.
Experience in promotional task, sales or customer service is extremely useful.
Well organize and time management abilities.
Creativity and commercial awareness.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

15-day annual leaves
Chances to upgrade the level and salary during working
Various snacks and drinks in our bar.
Opportunities to be trained by professional co-workers.
Full package benefits for employees in accordance with labor law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, phường Đa Kao

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

