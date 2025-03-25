Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Promotion Specialist is responsible for implementing brand deal hunting initiatives and communicating with pharmacy via cross-channel, in accordance with overall traffic strategy and planning.
The key responsibilities are to:
Day-to-day operation including flash sales update, price market analysis
Support categories on Brand campaign deal hunting and deal approval to ensure to meet KPI output
Coordinate with Marketing and Categories Team to adapt campaign smoothly
Other ad-hoc tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Pharmacy,...
Proficient in use of MS Office Applications (Words, Excel, PP).
3 years of relevant working.
Good understanding of e-commerce, data analysis and statistics methods.
Slides preparation (PowerPoint, Canva, etc.) and data processing skill is a plus. (Excel, Spreadsheet, etc.).
Organized, detailed- and result-oriented style & Can-do and teamwork attitude.
Excellent communication and coordination skill to align across category and function teams.
Experience in promotional task, sales or customer service is extremely useful.
Well organize and time management abilities.
Creativity and commercial awareness.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
15-day annual leaves
Chances to upgrade the level and salary during working
Various snacks and drinks in our bar.
Opportunities to be trained by professional co-workers.
Full package benefits for employees in accordance with labor law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
