Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/01/2025
Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Ensure that the Data ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process is effectively managed and conforms to company policies.
Develop, roll out, and maintain scalable Power BI dashboards to track performance and KPIs with a focus on usability, performance, flexibility, and standardization.
Address data requests from stakeholders to boost productivity and optimize data efficiency.
Document data to facilitate accurate understanding and utilization by business users.
Provide actionable insights to both internal and external partners to improve Marketing and business performance.
Collaborate across functions, working with Product and IT teams to map customer data, co-maintain data streams and dashboards, and proactively prevent technical issues that could disrupt business workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ years of experience in Data Analysis or similar role.
Intermediate skills in SQL. Proficient in data visualization using tools such as Power BI, capable of creating intricate metrics and graphs.
Hands-on experience using analytics tools i.e, Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console,...
Highly analytical, team-oriented individual with expertise in digital analytics, exposure to online product and marketing
Good stakeholder management skills.
Proficiency in English.

Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary Fixed and KPI Bonus
Premium Health Care for personal
24/7 Accidental Insurance
100% Social Insurance
Meal + Phone Allowance
Yearly Medical Checkup
15 Annual Leaves
Professional and Transparent Working Environment
Apply Latest Financial Technology in the World

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 20 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, P.Thảo Điền, Tp.Thủ Đức, Tp.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job266630
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HEALTHY LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HEALTHY LIFE VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CBD VN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CBD VN GROUP
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Aqua Stone làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Aqua Stone
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN FOY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN FOY VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP ĐÓNG GÓI ĐĂNG KHẢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP ĐÓNG GÓI ĐĂNG KHẢI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT NAVIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT NAVIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh
6 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Beyond Space làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Beyond Space
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Chế Tạo Máy Hoàng Gia Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Chế Tạo Máy Hoàng Gia Việt
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Tnhh Giáo Dục Quốc Tế Việt Âu Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Giáo Dục Quốc Tế Việt Âu Mỹ
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG G COMM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thiện Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Thiện Oanh
20 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - CHẾ TẠO MÁY BA MIỀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - CHẾ TẠO MÁY BA MIỀN
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất - Cơ Khí - Xây Dựng - Thương Mại Hải Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất - Cơ Khí - Xây Dựng - Thương Mại Hải Dương
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ SCC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ SCC
17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh
6 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Gỗ Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Gỗ Đỏ
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Đầu tư Bizmo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Quản lý Đầu tư Bizmo
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EGO VIET NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EGO VIET NAM
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MỸ PHẨM DƯỢC KHẢI PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MỸ PHẨM DƯỢC KHẢI PHONG
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Mitek làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Dịch Vụ Mitek
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
800 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP IMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP IMS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MỸ PHẨM DƯỢC KHẢI PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MỸ PHẨM DƯỢC KHẢI PHONG
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Vận Tải Hậu Cần Hàng Không Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vận Tải Hậu Cần Hàng Không Việt
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Phân Phối An Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Phân Phối An Phương
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm