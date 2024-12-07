Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Ensure that the Data ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process is effectively managed and conforms to company policies.
Develop, roll out, and maintain scalable Power BI dashboards to track performance and KPIs with a focus on usability, performance, flexibility, and standardization.
Address data requests from stakeholders to boost productivity and optimize data efficiency.
Document data to facilitate accurate understanding and utilization by business users.
Provide actionable insights to both internal and external partners to improve Marketing and business performance.
Collaborate across functions, working with Product and IT teams to map customer data, co-maintain data streams and dashboards, and proactively prevent technical issues that could disrupt business workflows.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Intermediate skills in SQL. Proficient in data visualization using tools such as Power BI, capable of creating intricate metrics and graphs.
Hands-on experience using analytics tools i.e, Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console,...
Highly analytical, team-oriented individual with expertise in digital analytics, exposure to online product and marketing
Good stakeholder management skills.
Proficiency in English.
Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Premium Health Care for personal
24/7 Accidental Insurance
100% Social Insurance
Meal + Phone Allowance
Yearly Medical Checkup
15 Annual Leaves
Professional and Transparent Working Environment
Apply Latest Financial Technology in the World
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
