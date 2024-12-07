Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Ensure that the Data ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process is effectively managed and conforms to company policies.

Develop, roll out, and maintain scalable Power BI dashboards to track performance and KPIs with a focus on usability, performance, flexibility, and standardization.

Address data requests from stakeholders to boost productivity and optimize data efficiency.

Document data to facilitate accurate understanding and utilization by business users.

Provide actionable insights to both internal and external partners to improve Marketing and business performance.

Collaborate across functions, working with Product and IT teams to map customer data, co-maintain data streams and dashboards, and proactively prevent technical issues that could disrupt business workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ years of experience in Data Analysis or similar role.

Intermediate skills in SQL. Proficient in data visualization using tools such as Power BI, capable of creating intricate metrics and graphs.

Hands-on experience using analytics tools i.e, Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console,...

Highly analytical, team-oriented individual with expertise in digital analytics, exposure to online product and marketing

Good stakeholder management skills.

Proficiency in English.

Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary Fixed and KPI Bonus

Premium Health Care for personal

24/7 Accidental Insurance

100% Social Insurance

Meal + Phone Allowance

Yearly Medical Checkup

15 Annual Leaves

Professional and Transparent Working Environment

Apply Latest Financial Technology in the World

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam

