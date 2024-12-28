Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/01/2025
Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 10 Tân Trào, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job summary:
• Support the Brand Manager in building industry development strategies, detailed planning and implementation of assigned Marketing programs/plans in accordance with the brand's orientations and goals.
Main Roles and Duties:
• Support the Brand Manager in building product development strategies, making detailed plans and implementing assigned Marketing programs/plans in accordance with regulations. brand direction and goals
• Responsible for detailed planning and implementation of Marketing programs and plans directed by superiors
• Interact and work with other departments to ensure the Marketing program is implemented effectively and on time
• Continuously monitor and control the implementation process of Marketing programs to report to direct management and resolve problems promptly
• Check and report the results of implementing the program in charge
• Monitor and update information and identification data of the product industry to support the Head of Product Marketing Department/Head of Brand Department with related tasks.
• Monitor, control and report budget usage to leaders at all levels to ensure the budget is used reasonably and effectively
• Interact and work with partners and advertising service companies to ensure Marketing programs are implemented effectively
1/ EDUCATION
• Graduated from university - Major in Marketing, Economics, Business Administration
• Graduating with Honors/Excellence is an advantage
2/ EXPERIENCE
• Minimum 02 - 04 years of working experience in the field of Marketing, brand marketing, ... of which at least 02 year of experience working in a Assistant Brand Manager position at multinational companies/large-scale companies major in the dairy industry, food/fast-moving consumer goods industry.
3/ SKILLS
• Ability to make detailed plans for assigned Marketing programs
• Ability to complete planned plans on time
• Communication skills
• Negotiation and bargaining skills
• Persuasive presentation/presentation skills
• Problem-solving skills
• Teamwork skill
*** Please note that only qualified profiles will receive a reply and be contacted for an interview due to the large number of applications Vinamilk receives. Thanks for your attention and application!
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Tại Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam

Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

