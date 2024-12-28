Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job summary:

• Support the Brand Manager in building industry development strategies, detailed planning and implementation of assigned Marketing programs/plans in accordance with the brand's orientations and goals.

Main Roles and Duties:

• Responsible for detailed planning and implementation of Marketing programs and plans directed by superiors

• Interact and work with other departments to ensure the Marketing program is implemented effectively and on time

• Continuously monitor and control the implementation process of Marketing programs to report to direct management and resolve problems promptly

• Check and report the results of implementing the program in charge

• Monitor and update information and identification data of the product industry to support the Head of Product Marketing Department/Head of Brand Department with related tasks.

• Monitor, control and report budget usage to leaders at all levels to ensure the budget is used reasonably and effectively

• Interact and work with partners and advertising service companies to ensure Marketing programs are implemented effectively

1/ EDUCATION

• Graduated from university - Major in Marketing, Economics, Business Administration

• Graduating with Honors/Excellence is an advantage

2/ EXPERIENCE

• Minimum 02 - 04 years of working experience in the field of Marketing, brand marketing, ... of which at least 02 year of experience working in a Assistant Brand Manager position at multinational companies/large-scale companies major in the dairy industry, food/fast-moving consumer goods industry.

3/ SKILLS

• Ability to make detailed plans for assigned Marketing programs

• Ability to complete planned plans on time

• Communication skills

• Negotiation and bargaining skills

• Persuasive presentation/presentation skills

• Problem-solving skills

• Teamwork skill

*** Please note that only qualified profiles will receive a reply and be contacted for an interview due to the large number of applications Vinamilk receives. Thanks for your attention and application!

