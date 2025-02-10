Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Avery Dennison (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - /

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Analyze and plan material requirements by determining the quantity and date materials are needed to ensure optimal inventory levels.

• Prepare shop work orders for materials and product processing and coordinate with schedulers to ensure that items are being processed according to specifications and time requirements.

• Monitor reorder points and initiates action to replenish stock.

• Responsible for inventory turn/ inventory levels.

• Cooperate with GPD/ Sales to highlight risk for material changing, to solve inventory reserve.

• Plan and manage material movement with purchasing, warehouse, and production. May negotiate lead times with suppliers and manage schedules for timely delivery.

• Provide information to determine status of current orders and to forecast needs.

• Reconcile discrepancies in inventories.

• Co-ordinate with related departments to execute and achieve the target.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree. 2-3 years SML or related experience.

• Good analytical, mathematical, organizational, verbal and written communication skills and detail-oriented.

• Ability to interface with cross-functional groups to define and execute overall requirements.

• Familiarity in process documentation and improvement.

• Ability to design, develop, and maintain tables, formulas, graphs, queries and macros.

• Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office and function specific software.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avery Dennison (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avery Dennison (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin