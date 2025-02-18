Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17 - 17A - 19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

Job Description

1. Digital marketing

Assist with monthly newsletter/EDM campaigns

Assist with retargeting campaigns of online traffic

2. Content Marketing

Manage and coordinate marketing content calendar

Create and publish engaging content

Edit, proofread and improve social posts (content and simple designs)

Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms

Stay up-to-date with developments and generate new ideas to draw audience’s attention

3. Event

Promoting events across all social media platforms

Supporting the events team for logistical and administrative tasks

4. Others

Complete other administrative tasks as needed.

Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17-17A-19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1

Thời gian làm việc

Thứ 2 - Thứ 6 (từ 09:00 đến 18:00)

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Yêu cầu ứng viên

Required Qualifications & Skills:

3rd, last-year student or fresh-graduated is preferred

Background in marketing/business/media/PR, including a strong interest in marcom

Passion for social media and digital communications

Ability to multi-task and work independently under deadline

Good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Canva

Good communication skills in both English and Vietnamese

Availability to commit to a 7 months fulltime internship ( April – October)

Quyền Lợi

Quyền lợi

Job Benefits

Working in a professional environment

Receive detailed work instructions

Join all steps of an Marcom campaign

Attractive allowance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

