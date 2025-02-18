Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17

- 17A

- 19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
1. Digital marketing
Assist with monthly newsletter/EDM campaigns
Assist with retargeting campaigns of online traffic
2. Content Marketing
Manage and coordinate marketing content calendar
Create and publish engaging content
Edit, proofread and improve social posts (content and simple designs)
Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms
Stay up-to-date with developments and generate new ideas to draw audience’s attention
3. Event
Promoting events across all social media platforms
Supporting the events team for logistical and administrative tasks
4. Others
Complete other administrative tasks as needed.
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17-17A-19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1
Thời gian làm việc
Thứ 2 - Thứ 6 (từ 09:00 đến 18:00)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu ứng viên
Required Qualifications & Skills:
3rd, last-year student or fresh-graduated is preferred
Background in marketing/business/media/PR, including a strong interest in marcom
Passion for social media and digital communications
Ability to multi-task and work independently under deadline
Good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Canva
Good communication skills in both English and Vietnamese
Availability to commit to a 7 months fulltime internship ( April – October)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quyền lợi
Job Benefits
Working in a professional environment
Receive detailed work instructions
Join all steps of an Marcom campaign
Attractive allowance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, Số 17-17A-19, Đường Tôn Thất Tùng, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job310445
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BỆNH VIỆN TAI MŨI HỌNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BỆNH VIỆN TAI MŨI HỌNG SÀI GÒN
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT - THƯƠNG MẠI TÔ BA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT - THƯƠNG MẠI TÔ BA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THÀNH VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THÀNH VÕ
7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAG VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MAG VIETNAM
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Mai Son Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Mai Son Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HDP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HDP VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GOURMET VIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GOURMET VIET
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GARNET VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GARNET VINA
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIÁO DỤC ABIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIÁO DỤC ABIS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ZENIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ZENIO
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty CP Dược Phẩm Fremed làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty CP Dược Phẩm Fremed
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN TRỊ THÔNG MINH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN TRỊ THÔNG MINH ASIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN CHUYỂN TNT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN CHUYỂN TNT
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DKRA VEGA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DKRA VEGA
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ MEDLINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ MEDLINE
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing DFURNI JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DFURNI JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THÉP THÔNG MINH TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THÉP THÔNG MINH TOÀN CẦU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH SX TM DV Minh Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH SX TM DV Minh Hà
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Điện Lạnh Lightcool Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Điện Lạnh Lightcool Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Mijunka làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Mijunka
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nhà Thép Universal Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nhà Thép Universal Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Amanaki làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH HTE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH HTE Global
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Meishang Cosmetics Vietnam (Colorkey BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Meishang Cosmetics Vietnam (Colorkey BRAND)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm