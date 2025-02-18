Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17
- 17A
- 19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
1. Digital marketing
Assist with monthly newsletter/EDM campaigns
Assist with retargeting campaigns of online traffic
2. Content Marketing
Manage and coordinate marketing content calendar
Create and publish engaging content
Edit, proofread and improve social posts (content and simple designs)
Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms
Stay up-to-date with developments and generate new ideas to draw audience’s attention
3. Event
Promoting events across all social media platforms
Supporting the events team for logistical and administrative tasks
4. Others
Complete other administrative tasks as needed.
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Hà Phan, 17-17A-19 Tôn Thất Tùng, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1
Thời gian làm việc
Thứ 2 - Thứ 6 (từ 09:00 đến 18:00)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required Qualifications & Skills:
3rd, last-year student or fresh-graduated is preferred
Background in marketing/business/media/PR, including a strong interest in marcom
Passion for social media and digital communications
Ability to multi-task and work independently under deadline
Good knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Canva
Good communication skills in both English and Vietnamese
Availability to commit to a 7 months fulltime internship ( April – October)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Job Benefits
Working in a professional environment
Receive detailed work instructions
Join all steps of an Marcom campaign
Attractive allowance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
