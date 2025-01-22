Tuyển Product Marketing Advanex (Vietnam) LTD làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Advanex (Vietnam) LTD làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Advanex (Vietnam) LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Advanex (Vietnam) LTD

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Advanex (Vietnam) LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: KCN VSIP Bắc Ninh, xã Đại Đồng, huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Finding suppliers, getting the quotations, negotiating prices for all purchase of raw material or spare-parts both domestically & oversea.
- Using ERP system to create and record PO and transaction.
- Making payment request
- Follow purchasing work flow in the company.
- Other tasks as assigned by your manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in related fields;
- Can use English both spoken and written;
- Good in Negotiation and communication skills;
- Have a cost down concept
- Good computer skills
- Able to work independently as well as teamwork
- Honesty & integrity;
- Willing to work in Bac Ninh province (daily transportation from Hanoi to the factory and vice versa will be provided by the Company);

Tại Advanex (Vietnam) LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Advanex (Vietnam) LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Advanex (Vietnam) LTD

Advanex (Vietnam) LTD

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 18, Road 11, VSIP Bac Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

