Tuyển Product Marketing Advanex (Vietnam) LTD làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Advanex (Vietnam) LTD
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: KCN VSIP Bắc Ninh, xã Đại Đồng, huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Finding suppliers, getting the quotations, negotiating prices for all purchase of raw material or spare-parts both domestically & oversea.
- Using ERP system to create and record PO and transaction.
- Making payment request
- Follow purchasing work flow in the company.
- Other tasks as assigned by your manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in related fields;
- Can use English both spoken and written;
- Good in Negotiation and communication skills;
- Have a cost down concept
- Good computer skills
- Able to work independently as well as teamwork
- Honesty & integrity;
- Willing to work in Bac Ninh province (daily transportation from Hanoi to the factory and vice versa will be provided by the Company);
Tại Advanex (Vietnam) LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
