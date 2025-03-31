Tuyển Product Marketing Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Gear Inc.
- Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Introduction
We are seeking a young and dynamic HR Officer, specializing in Compensation & Benefits (C&B). As a C&B Officer, you will play a critical role in enhancing our organization\'s employee experience by effectively managing compensation and benefits programs to ensure competitive and attractive packages for our employees and fostering positive employee relations.
The ideal candidate should have a good background in C&B administration, excellent communication and problem-solving skills, and a proactive attitude toward addressing challenges;
Responsibility
-Maintain accurate and up-to-date employee records, ensuring that changes in employment status are promptly reflected;
-Manage employee life-cycle processes and document workflows, including supporting onboarding/offboarding processes, contracts, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), and other HR-related paperwork and processes;
-Manage employee benefits programs, including health insurance, personal events policy, and wellness initiatives;
-Provide guidance and support to employees regarding compensation and benefits-related inquiries and issues;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gear Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gear Inc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI