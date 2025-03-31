Tuyển Product Marketing Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Introduction

We are seeking a young and dynamic HR Officer, specializing in Compensation & Benefits (C&B). As a C&B Officer, you will play a critical role in enhancing our organization\'s employee experience by effectively managing compensation and benefits programs to ensure competitive and attractive packages for our employees and fostering positive employee relations.

The ideal candidate should have a good background in C&B administration, excellent communication and problem-solving skills, and a proactive attitude toward addressing challenges;

Responsibility

-Maintain accurate and up-to-date employee records, ensuring that changes in employment status are promptly reflected;

-Manage employee life-cycle processes and document workflows, including supporting onboarding/offboarding processes, contracts, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), and other HR-related paperwork and processes;

-Manage employee benefits programs, including health insurance, personal events policy, and wellness initiatives;

-Provide guidance and support to employees regarding compensation and benefits-related inquiries and issues;