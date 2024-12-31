Tuyển Product Marketing KAO Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

・Create & execute Product line brand strategy in line with brand strategy to contribute to increment of Brand value

・Create & execute marketing strategy of product line brand in charge

1) Business Strategy (incl. mid-term strategy):

-Create & execute Business Strategy in line with corporate strategic direction

-Make sure to proceed category management (prioritizing among brands for investment) in line with corporate strategy

-Deeply understand Company technology, direction and market movement for decision of business strategy

2) Brand Strategy:

-Create & execute Brand strategy by defining brand purpose, where we are and who target is and who competitors are.

-Create sales supporting information materials (Brand strategy) on time

-Propose BGT (sales, P/L, MK master, MK investment) and implement marketing plan to achieve it with pursuing high ROI

-Execute and analyze Brand health check

3) Product Line Brand Strategy: