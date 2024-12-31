Tuyển Product Marketing KAO Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại KAO Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, 364 Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
・Create & execute Product line brand strategy in line with brand strategy to contribute to increment of Brand value
・Create & execute marketing strategy of product line brand in charge
1) Business Strategy (incl. mid-term strategy):
-Create & execute Business Strategy in line with corporate strategic direction
-Make sure to proceed category management (prioritizing among brands for investment) in line with corporate strategy
-Deeply understand Company technology, direction and market movement for decision of business strategy
2) Brand Strategy:
-Create & execute Brand strategy by defining brand purpose, where we are and who target is and who competitors are.
-Create sales supporting information materials (Brand strategy) on time
-Propose BGT (sales, P/L, MK master, MK investment) and implement marketing plan to achieve it with pursuing high ROI
-Execute and analyze Brand health check
3) Product Line Brand Strategy:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại KAO Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KAO Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
