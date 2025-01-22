Tuyển Product Marketing Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Selection Process Nº: 187483-6

- Salary: The salary is 1,356,758,784 per annum (non-negotiable) plus benefits.

- Contract Type: Indeterminate (Full-time)

- Term Details: This position is a Locally Engaged Staff position, subject to the Terms and Conditions of Employment for LES in Vietnam.

- Job Function: Managerial

- Classification: LE M1

- Location: the Consulate General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City

- Number of Vacancies: 1

- Closing date for application: 10 February, 2025 at 23:59 UTC/GMT +7:00

Summary of Duties:

- The Consulate General of Canada to Vietnam, in Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to hire a Senior Regional Manager at the LE-M1 level within the Export Development Canada Section.

- Export Development Canada (EDC) is Canada’s export credit agency, offering knowledge and innovative financial and commercial solutions to help Canadian exporters and investors expand their international business. EDC’s knowledge and partnerships are used by more than 10,000 Canadian companies and their global customers in up to 200 markets worldwide each year. Approximately 80 per cent of EDC’s customers are small and medium-sized businesses.