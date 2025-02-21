Tuyển Product Marketing Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: No.58, Nguyen Quy Duc street, KP5, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City,Ho Chi Minh City, VN
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support company business for customer inquiry, estimate, ordering parts and service.
• Management of warehouse, equipment,spare parts.
• Have knowledge about import-export goods (logistics).
• Perform related duties of office work as assigned by manager.
• Competitive working environment, dynamic and growth opportunities.
• Benefit and good salary.
• Prefer candidates who are able to work long term with the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Years of experience: 0~1 year(s)
- Minimum education level: College , University.
- Female, under 25 years old.
- Can speak and written English, use Micorsoft office, internet, email skill is available.
- Can speak other language (Chinese, Korean, Japanese) is welcome.
- Attitude to learn quickly and be able to work independently.
- Honestly, agile, willing to support as required
- Fresh graduates with good attitude are welcome to apply.
- Minimum education level: College , University.
- Female, under 25 years old.
- Can speak and written English, use Micorsoft office, internet, email skill is available.
- Can speak other language (Chinese, Korean, Japanese) is welcome.
- Attitude to learn quickly and be able to work independently.
- Honestly, agile, willing to support as required
- Fresh graduates with good attitude are welcome to apply.
Tại Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI