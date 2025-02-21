Tuyển Product Marketing Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: No.58, Nguyen Quy Duc street, KP5, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City,Ho Chi Minh City, VN

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support company business for customer inquiry, estimate, ordering parts and service.

• Management of warehouse, equipment,spare parts.

• Have knowledge about import-export goods (logistics).

• Perform related duties of office work as assigned by manager.

• Competitive working environment, dynamic and growth opportunities.

• Benefit and good salary.

• Prefer candidates who are able to work long term with the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Years of experience: 0~1 year(s)

- Minimum education level: College , University.

- Female, under 25 years old.

- Can speak and written English, use Micorsoft office, internet, email skill is available.

- Can speak other language (Chinese, Korean, Japanese) is welcome.

- Attitude to learn quickly and be able to work independently.

- Honestly, agile, willing to support as required

- Fresh graduates with good attitude are welcome to apply.

Tại Murata Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

