Tuyển Product Marketing Smartpay JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Smartpay JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose Summary:
The primary roles of this position are to analyze and detect fraud risk in transactions and suspicious activities and report them accordingly.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
• Assists the Head of Risk in monitoring real-time transactions and suspicious activities identification by using the risk monitoring tools and system to assess the fraud risk, misuse and act when fraud is discovered to prevent further loss.
• Analyzes data to find out suspicious activity on customers\' accounts and researches history for customer activity
• Assists the Head of Risk in building, improving & using fraud detection tools and reports to identify and assess potential fraudulent transactions; takes appropriate actions, including escalating issues as necessary and communicating any trends to management.
• Reviews and performs daily Transaction Monitoring System Alert that generated on tool to close (alert) or escalate suspicious transactions if any and ensure no overdue case.
• Using analytical and evaluative techniques, identify new and emerging patterns of fraud and make recommendations for new operational or procedural controls and improved monitoring, mitigate risk.
• Reviews and monitors all KYC issues to assure accurate KYC process.
• Creates and implements the negative list on fraud activities.
