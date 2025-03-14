Tuyển Product Marketing Smartpay JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose Summary:

The primary roles of this position are to analyze and detect fraud risk in transactions and suspicious activities and report them accordingly.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

• Assists the Head of Risk in monitoring real-time transactions and suspicious activities identification by using the risk monitoring tools and system to assess the fraud risk, misuse and act when fraud is discovered to prevent further loss.

• Analyzes data to find out suspicious activity on customers\' accounts and researches history for customer activity

• Assists the Head of Risk in building, improving & using fraud detection tools and reports to identify and assess potential fraudulent transactions; takes appropriate actions, including escalating issues as necessary and communicating any trends to management.

• Reviews and performs daily Transaction Monitoring System Alert that generated on tool to close (alert) or escalate suspicious transactions if any and ensure no overdue case.

• Using analytical and evaluative techniques, identify new and emerging patterns of fraud and make recommendations for new operational or procedural controls and improved monitoring, mitigate risk.

• Reviews and monitors all KYC issues to assure accurate KYC process.

• Creates and implements the negative list on fraud activities.