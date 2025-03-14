Tuyển Product Marketing Smartpay JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Smartpay JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Smartpay JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose Summary:
The primary roles of this position are to analyze and detect fraud risk in transactions and suspicious activities and report them accordingly.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
• Assists the Head of Risk in monitoring real-time transactions and suspicious activities identification by using the risk monitoring tools and system to assess the fraud risk, misuse and act when fraud is discovered to prevent further loss.
• Analyzes data to find out suspicious activity on customers\' accounts and researches history for customer activity
• Assists the Head of Risk in building, improving & using fraud detection tools and reports to identify and assess potential fraudulent transactions; takes appropriate actions, including escalating issues as necessary and communicating any trends to management.
• Reviews and performs daily Transaction Monitoring System Alert that generated on tool to close (alert) or escalate suspicious transactions if any and ensure no overdue case.
• Using analytical and evaluative techniques, identify new and emerging patterns of fraud and make recommendations for new operational or procedural controls and improved monitoring, mitigate risk.
• Reviews and monitors all KYC issues to assure accurate KYC process.
• Creates and implements the negative list on fraud activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Smartpay JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Smartpay JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Smartpay JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Etown Central, No.11 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

