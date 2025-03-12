Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Managing Covered Warrant (CW) in whole Biz activity. Develop related processes and systems;
- Implement and be responsible for the business performance of the warrant issuance including the entire Release phase, Creation, Risk Prevention, Report, …
- Implement derivatives / warrant transactions according to the approved strategy;
- Be responsible for implementing the department\'s KPIs assigned by the Department Head;
- Develop a business plan for new CW products in the future;
- Interact with the Management Board to update new products / policies;
- Monitor and implement reports:
• Managing dealt hedging book
• CW product sale
• Risk Prevention and Market Creation reports for the Management Board
• Other reports when required
- Complete courses organized by the company;
- Guide and mentor specialists in the department\'s operations;
- Perform other tasks assigned by the Company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Mức lương cạnh tranh, chế độ phúc lợi ưu đãi theo chính sách của công ty và phù hợp với năng lực.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI