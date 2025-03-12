Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Managing Covered Warrant (CW) in whole Biz activity. Develop related processes and systems;

- Implement and be responsible for the business performance of the warrant issuance including the entire Release phase, Creation, Risk Prevention, Report, …

- Implement derivatives / warrant transactions according to the approved strategy;

- Be responsible for implementing the department\'s KPIs assigned by the Department Head;

- Develop a business plan for new CW products in the future;

- Interact with the Management Board to update new products / policies;

- Monitor and implement reports:

• Managing dealt hedging book

• CW product sale

• Risk Prevention and Market Creation reports for the Management Board

• Other reports when required

- Complete courses organized by the company;

- Guide and mentor specialists in the department\'s operations;

- Perform other tasks assigned by the Company.