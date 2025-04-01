Tuyển Product Marketing Designlab làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and enforce BIM standards, protocols, and strategies for all projects, ensuring alignment with client expectations, and evaluate the appropriate BIM tools and technologies to support project delivery.

• Lead BIM coordination across architects, designers, engineers, and contractors, facilitating integration, clash detection, and alignment of architectural, interior design, structure and MEP models in hospitality projects.

• Lead the creation and maintenance of accurate 3D models, utilizing BIM for visualization, detailed renderings to enhance design reviews and client presentations.

• Ensure BIM models meet quality standards, conduct regular audits and clash detection, and maintain model integrity throughout the project lifecycle to align with design and construction phases.

• Provide BIM training, technical support, and mentorship to internal teams and project partners, fostering collaboration and continuous learning.

• Stay updated on BIM technologies and trends, and lead the implementation of new tools and processes to enhance project delivery and keep the firm at the forefront of BIM innovation.

• Maintain organized BIM documentation, prepare progress reports for management and clients, and track schedules to ensure BIM timelines align with overall project deadlines.