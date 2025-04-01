Tuyển Product Marketing Designlab làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Designlab
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5F – VOV Building, No.07 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and enforce BIM standards, protocols, and strategies for all projects, ensuring alignment with client expectations, and evaluate the appropriate BIM tools and technologies to support project delivery.
• Lead BIM coordination across architects, designers, engineers, and contractors, facilitating integration, clash detection, and alignment of architectural, interior design, structure and MEP models in hospitality projects.
• Lead the creation and maintenance of accurate 3D models, utilizing BIM for visualization, detailed renderings to enhance design reviews and client presentations.
• Ensure BIM models meet quality standards, conduct regular audits and clash detection, and maintain model integrity throughout the project lifecycle to align with design and construction phases.
• Provide BIM training, technical support, and mentorship to internal teams and project partners, fostering collaboration and continuous learning.
• Stay updated on BIM technologies and trends, and lead the implementation of new tools and processes to enhance project delivery and keep the firm at the forefront of BIM innovation.
• Maintain organized BIM documentation, prepare progress reports for management and clients, and track schedules to ensure BIM timelines align with overall project deadlines.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Designlab Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Designlab
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
