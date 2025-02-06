Tuyển Sales Marketing Ores Group Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 191 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Position Overview:
We are seeking a Senior Account Manager to join our dynamic team in Ho Chi Minh City. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in account management, a strong client service ethos, and a proven track record of managing and growing key client relationships.
Senior Account Manager
You will be responsible for leading client accounts, delivering strategic solutions, driving the execution of innovative marketing campaigns, and support the Business Development of the Agency. You will collaborate closely with internal teams, ensuring seamless delivery and exceptional service quality.
- Key Responsibilities:
* Client Relationship Management:
Serve as the primary point of contact for key clients, managing day-to-day communication and ensuring high satisfaction levels.
Build and nurture long-term relationships with clients, understanding their business objectives, challenges, and opportunities.
Provide strategic counsel to clients, anticipating their needs and offering proactive solutions.
* Account Leadership:
Lead the development and execution of account strategies, aligning with both client goals and agency objectives.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
