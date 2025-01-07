Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH G.pacific Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH G.pacific Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1 Hud buildings, 159 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 15, Quận Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Branch Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of our logistics branch. The Branch Manager will be responsible for managing the logistics operations, ensuring the efficient handling and delivery of goods, supervising staffs, meeting customer service expectations, managing budgets, and ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership, problem-solving, and communication skills, with a proven track record in logistics or supply chain management.
1. Managing Forwarding Operations
• Strategic Decision-Making: Make high-level decisions about policy and strategy to drive the company’s success.
• Planning and Coordination: Develop and implement detailed plans for international and domestic cargo transportation, including coordinating activities related to sea, air, road, and rail transport.
• Process Supervision: Ensure forwarding processes are conducted according to standards and continuously improve for greater efficiency.
2. Managing Staff
• Recruitment and Training: Recruit, train, and develop a professional forwarding team.
• Task Assignment: Distribute tasks appropriately and manage the work schedules of staff.
• Performance Evaluation: Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide feedback to improve work efficiency.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH G.pacific Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
14 ngày nghỉ/năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH G.pacific Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
