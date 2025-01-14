Tuyển Sales Marketing AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. SSO GTM delivery

• Develop and execute GTM strategies, channel strategies and differentiated value propositions for defined SSO segments in the marketplace to deliver defined top line and bottom line

• Manage and Lead team to deliver on plan revenue, volume, mix, channel, ROS% and CM% for SSO GTM

• Provide adequate resources/ support and conduct monthly and quarterly reviews with RSMs to ensure delivery of business plan is on track and take/propose corrective actions in the event of likely gaps

• Collaborate with cross functional teams to deliver a robust demand plan with opportunities and risks clearly identified as part of the IBP process

2. Ensure the sustainability of distributor roll-out and performance

• Decide distributor territory cuts and review the same annually to ensure distributor territories align to defined SOP (size, channel objectives)

• Lead and manage team to drive distributor operation and performance effectively and efficiently

• Drive channel expansion plans through distributors – drive distributor territory growths align with annual country growth mandate and territory potential in the first two years of distributor appointment to ensure cost neutrality of the model

• Ensure growth of existing channel – initially transferred to distributor and post completion of distributor migration ensure all existing channel covered by distributor from year 3 of distributor operation