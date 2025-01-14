Tuyển Sales Marketing AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AkzoNobel Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
AkzoNobel Vietnam

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center, 72 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. SSO GTM delivery
• Develop and execute GTM strategies, channel strategies and differentiated value propositions for defined SSO segments in the marketplace to deliver defined top line and bottom line
• Manage and Lead team to deliver on plan revenue, volume, mix, channel, ROS% and CM% for SSO GTM
• Provide adequate resources/ support and conduct monthly and quarterly reviews with RSMs to ensure delivery of business plan is on track and take/propose corrective actions in the event of likely gaps
• Collaborate with cross functional teams to deliver a robust demand plan with opportunities and risks clearly identified as part of the IBP process
2. Ensure the sustainability of distributor roll-out and performance
• Decide distributor territory cuts and review the same annually to ensure distributor territories align to defined SOP (size, channel objectives)
• Lead and manage team to drive distributor operation and performance effectively and efficiently
• Drive channel expansion plans through distributors – drive distributor territory growths align with annual country growth mandate and territory potential in the first two years of distributor appointment to ensure cost neutrality of the model
• Ensure growth of existing channel – initially transferred to distributor and post completion of distributor migration ensure all existing channel covered by distributor from year 3 of distributor operation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AkzoNobel Vietnam

AkzoNobel Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Vincom Dong Khoi, 72 Le Thanh Ton St, District 1, HCMC

