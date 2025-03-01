Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Study requirement specifications e.g. Business requirement, wireframe, data list, prototype, etc to understand the system.
Create test cases, a checklist to verify features, function
Conduct software and system testing using the following methods Functional testing, Regression testing, and Integration testing.
Open and verify bug on request
Deploy new build using CI/CD tools to dev and test environment.
Proactively propose improvements for the software, process, UI/UX
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience in testing software, test design, and test case writing
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: up to 15M
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations, company trip, team building, happy hour, birthday party,...
Opportunity to be onsite in the US
Working hour: Monday - Friday (08:30 - 12:00; 13:00 - 17:30 or 9:00-12:00; 13:00-18:00)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
