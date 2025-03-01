Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Study requirement specifications e.g. Business requirement, wireframe, data list, prototype, etc to understand the system.

Create test cases, a checklist to verify features, function

Conduct software and system testing using the following methods Functional testing, Regression testing, and Integration testing.

Open and verify bug on request

Deploy new build using CI/CD tools to dev and test environment.

Proactively propose improvements for the software, process, UI/UX

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in testing software, test design, and test case writing

Speak English fluently

Bachelor’s degree in engineering Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent discipline.

Familiar with software specification documents e.g Requirement, UI/UX wireframe

Familiar with the Agile scrum project model

Familiar with Web and Web API testing and tools e.g Postman, Swagger

Familiar with native Mobile app testing including tools (TestFlight, Fiddler, Postman, BrowserStack)

Basic SQL query knowledge to select, update, and delete data

Knowledge of automation is a plus

Good at logical thinking and problem-solving

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 15M

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations, company trip, team building, happy hour, birthday party,...

Opportunity to be onsite in the US

Working hour: Monday - Friday (08:30 - 12:00; 13:00 - 17:30 or 9:00-12:00; 13:00-18:00)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin