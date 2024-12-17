Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2A Đặng Hữu Phổ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
Attendance record : record and Update the AL of all BUS
Support to organize and track Employees records
Support HR team in aspects of Compensation & Benefits
Follow up the on-board and resign process based on Check list
Support for HR team to register the Personal dependent, Tax code when needed
Follow and update the information of employees
Support for team making list Health insurance PTI every week
Support for team submit the SMUI report
Support for team update the labor report every week
Update the information for PIT
C&B paperwork signed, stamped & submission to Government
Manage VNHR member, weekly share infos to C&B team
Support C&B to write C&B Procedure
Support HRM to input C&B Data, KPIs & filing related paperwork
Other C&B or HR duties as assigned by the Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Open for 3rd – 4th year student in human resource/ business administration/ accounting or marketing.
High level of English written and spoken.
Proficient skills with Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Outlook, Word).
Passion, hard-working, willing to learn, team oriented.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Provide laptop & free parking lot
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
