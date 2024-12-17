Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Attendance record : record and Update the AL of all BUS

Support to organize and track Employees records

Support HR team in aspects of Compensation & Benefits

Follow up the on-board and resign process based on Check list

Support for HR team to register the Personal dependent, Tax code when needed

Follow and update the information of employees

Support for team making list Health insurance PTI every week

Support for team submit the SMUI report

Support for team update the labor report every week

Update the information for PIT

C&B paperwork signed, stamped & submission to Government

Manage VNHR member, weekly share infos to C&B team

Support C&B to write C&B Procedure

Support HRM to input C&B Data, KPIs & filing related paperwork

Other C&B or HR duties as assigned by the Line Manager