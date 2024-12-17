Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/01/2025
Thực tập sinh Nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2A Đặng Hữu Phổ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

Attendance record : record and Update the AL of all BUS
Support to organize and track Employees records
Support HR team in aspects of Compensation & Benefits
Follow up the on-board and resign process based on Check list
Support for HR team to register the Personal dependent, Tax code when needed
Follow and update the information of employees
Support for team making list Health insurance PTI every week
Support for team submit the SMUI report
Support for team update the labor report every week
Update the information for PIT
C&B paperwork signed, stamped & submission to Government
Manage VNHR member, weekly share infos to C&B team
Support C&B to write C&B Procedure
Support HRM to input C&B Data, KPIs & filing related paperwork
Other C&B or HR duties as assigned by the Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Internship duration: 6 months (Full time: Mon – Fri from 9am to 6pm).
Open for 3rd – 4th year student in human resource/ business administration/ accounting or marketing.
High level of English written and spoken.
Proficient skills with Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Outlook, Word).
Passion, hard-working, willing to learn, team oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 4 mils/month
Provide laptop & free parking lot

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 42 Phạm Viết Chánh , Phường 19, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

