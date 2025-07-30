Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)
- Bình Dương: Lot C
- 12B
- CN, Bau Bang Expansion Industrial Park, Lai Uyen Town, Bau Bang District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1) Lead, supervise, coach operation team and control the output to achieve production plans, quality standards
and safety demands.
2) Monitor and control performance of daily routine operations according to the set KPIs and target.
3) Manage and support next level supervision to ensure the operations are complying with regulations, standards,
environment and safety laws.
4) Report the inspection outcome of manufactured films.
5) Check and report the status of tools used in the department.
6) Ensure the stability of the process in the department.
7) Evaluate the preliminary quality of manufactured films.
8) Maintain good condition for the machines.
9) Perform other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2) Can speak English
Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
