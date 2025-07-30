Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1) Lead, supervise, coach operation team and control the output to achieve production plans, quality standards

and safety demands.

2) Monitor and control performance of daily routine operations according to the set KPIs and target.

3) Manage and support next level supervision to ensure the operations are complying with regulations, standards,

environment and safety laws.

4) Report the inspection outcome of manufactured films.

5) Check and report the status of tools used in the department.

6) Ensure the stability of the process in the department.

7) Evaluate the preliminary quality of manufactured films.

8) Maintain good condition for the machines.

9) Perform other tasks as assigned.