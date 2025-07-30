Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)

Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lot C

- 12B

- CN, Bau Bang Expansion Industrial Park, Lai Uyen Town, Bau Bang District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1) Lead, supervise, coach operation team and control the output to achieve production plans, quality standards
and safety demands.
2) Monitor and control performance of daily routine operations according to the set KPIs and target.
3) Manage and support next level supervision to ensure the operations are complying with regulations, standards,
environment and safety laws.
4) Report the inspection outcome of manufactured films.
5) Check and report the status of tools used in the department.
6) Ensure the stability of the process in the department.
7) Evaluate the preliminary quality of manufactured films.
8) Maintain good condition for the machines.
9) Perform other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1) Education: Vocational Diploma or higher in a technical, engineering or relevant field will be an advantage
2) Can speak English

Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH A.j. Plast (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô C-12B-CN, Khu công nghiệp Bàu Bàng mở rộng, Thị Trấn Lai Uyên, Huyện Bàu Bàng, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

