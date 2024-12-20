Tuyển Truyền thông FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Truyền thông Tại FPT Software
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Thạch Thất, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Truyền thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Education: Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field.
-Skills:
+ Strong written and verbal communication skills.
+Proficency in English.
Excellent organizational and time management abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Basic knowledge of PR principles and media landscape.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Gain practical experience in public relations and communications.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and experienced team.
Networking opportunities with industry professionals.
Mentorship and guidance from PR experts.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
