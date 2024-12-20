Tuyển Truyền thông FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thạch Thất, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Truyền thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Education: Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field.

-Skills:

+ Strong written and verbal communication skills.

+Proficency in English.

Excellent organizational and time management abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Basic knowledge of PR principles and media landscape.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gain practical experience in public relations and communications.

Opportunity to work with a dynamic and experienced team.

Networking opportunities with industry professionals.

Mentorship and guidance from PR experts.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

