Tuyển Truyền thông FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/01/2025
FPT Software

Truyền thông

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Truyền thông Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thạch Thất, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Truyền thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Education: Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field.
-Skills:
+ Strong written and verbal communication skills.
+Proficency in English.
Excellent organizational and time management abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Basic knowledge of PR principles and media landscape.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gain practical experience in public relations and communications.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and experienced team.
Networking opportunities with industry professionals.
Mentorship and guidance from PR experts.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

