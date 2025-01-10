Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot CN1

- 02B

- 4

- 8, High

- tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi

- tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Quality control for Aero Engine Part.
• Break down the customer drawings, specifications, quality system.
• Review and approve technical, quality documents (Process Instruction, Manufacturing and Quality Sheet…).
• Establish the inspection instruction for raw material, hard ware.
• Submit the technical, quality documents and get FAIR/PPAP approval from customer.
• Handle the non-conformance issue and discuss with other teams to find out the root cause, corrective action once a non-conformance occurs.
• Other jobs requested by cell leader or team leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical engineering (preferred), Materials Science or engineering field.
• 2-3 years’ experience related to QA in manufacturing company.
• English with 4 skills requirement (Listening, reading, speaking, writing).
• Basic knowledge of QA, FAIR, APQP, PPAP, MSA, GD&T
Benefits:

Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

