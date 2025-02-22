Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Our vision
Marketing team leading the mission and vision for CarDoctor and your contribution is valued for us.
The role
We are looking for a creative and skilled Video Editor Specialist to manage and oversee all video editing and production activities for CarDoctor. This role involves creating engaging and high-quality video content that aligns with our brand’s vision and objectives. The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of experience in the Car service, App/Tech product or e-commerce industry, experience working such Car service, App/Tech product and proven ability to lead a team, including managing freelancers.
Key responsibilities
1. Video Production and Editing:
2. Content Strategy and Planning:
3. Team + Freelancer and External Vendor Management and Collaboration: Plus point
4. Photographer + Camera shooting
5. Technical Skills and Quality Control:
7. Analytics and Performance Optimization: Plus point
8. Creative Innovation and Trend Awareness:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Film Production, Media Arts, Communications, or a related field.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in video editing and production, preferably in the Car service, App/Tech product or e-commerce industry.
- Proficiency in video editing software, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and other relevant tools.
- Strong portfolio showcasing a range of video projects, including promotional videos, live-streaming content, and social media videos.
- Excellent storytelling skills, with a keen eye for detail, pacing, and visual composition.
- Strong leadership and team management skills, with experience managing a team of creatives and freelancers.
- Ability to work under pressure, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and meet tight deadlines.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external partners.
- Knowledge of video optimization for different platforms and a strong understanding of video performance metrics.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Competitive benefits, state insurance contribution as regulated.
-13th salary, annual performance for salary promotion review, best employee award,..
-New Year gift, Birthday and wedding gift, condolences and other benefits.
-On the job training and other internal professional trainings for members
-Cafeteria coffee shop, 50% discount for staff
-Monthly parking fee for motorbike and limited car parking slot as first come first served basis.
-Year End Party, Team Building, CarDoctor’s Party,...

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 29 BT1, Khu đô thị Mễ Trì Hạ, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

