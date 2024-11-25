Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 127H Lê Văn Duyệt, P3, Bình Thạnh, HCM, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Description:

I. Recruitment

- Build up recruitment channel and candidate data/source

-Interviewing sales staff positions in the retail department

- Manage social recruitment channel

- Ensuring that recruitment and screening procedures are strictly adhered to and that appointments, transfers, confirmations, and terminations, are all properly recorded on time

- Assist HRM in manpower planning and deployment process, particularly through monitoring and analysis

- Supporting HR-Admin Manager in screening CVs and making a shortlist.

Requirements & Main KPIs:

- Daily check and maintain Retail Deployment in most update

most update

- Weekly implement recruitment report on applicants, interviews, results, effectiveness of recruitment channel and action plan

- All applicants & interview results must be recorded on the system

- Proactively build up new recruitment channels

- All vacancies in the field force are filled in 2 weeks

II. General HR

Labor contract & Others:

+ All info and procedures for newbies must be available and sent to the related Dept before the on-board date (Staff ID, email, Contact list, Contract, Regulation, The Code)

+ Prepare contract for new staff and extend the contract after probation.

+

+ Follow up on employee’s labor contract, probation period and info to the Department on time to ensure compliance with labor law

+ Prepare increment letters and promotion letters for staff (if any)

+ Prepare all documents/ procedures for newbies

Staff database:

+ Ensure that employee records are fully maintained on the HR system and that reports are automated.

+ Update staff information such as staff transfer, salary increment, promotion, disciplinary, etc

- 100% Labor Contracts must be informed and signed on time

- 100% Staff information must be keyed in on time and with accuracy

- Other employer responsibilities must be on time and comply with labor law

III. Employee Engagement

- Monthly send email Happy Birthday to employees

- Prepare gifts and other occasion gifts/benefits for employees

- Other initiative activities/projects to connect and build a dynamic, supportive working culture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have at least 4 years of experience in a similar position, especially experience in recruitment in retail, FMCG...

Extroverted, proactive, quick to learn, independent and creative

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office

Those with experience in the fashion/beauty retail industry will have an added advantage;

Understand Vietnamese labor law and apply it effectively;

Able to communicate and write well in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary based on experience & performance

Benefits under Vietnam labor law (Social insurance)

Working in a dynamic and professional environment

Year-end bonus (based on the Company's results)

Annual salary review (based on the Company's results)

Product allowances, parking allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin