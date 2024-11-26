Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Employee Relation

Receive and keep documents of employees and the company in a safe place, regularly updated, arranged and preserved in a scientific and safe way

Register PIT number, Dependents and update bank account number for employees

Make and manage contracts: draft an apprentice contract / probationary contract / labor contract, commit to comply with intellectual property and confidentiality regulations

Propose, draft, and implement HR procedures, regulations, and policies for employees

In charge of monitoring and keeping records of employees’ completion of payroll and resign/severance procedures (employee records, bank accounts, resignation applications, handover records, …)

Monitoring and handing over medical examination records to the quality management department

Enter and update store staff information data on the HR system

Make internal management changes and update the HR system

Payroll

Coordinate with department to get approved timesheet for monthly payroll

Calculate monthly payroll and get all required approval for payment

Send monthly pay slip to employees

Follow and reply to the employee related-payroll issues

Manage Social Insurance, Health Insurance

Perform C&B reports by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in law, Human Resources Management, Business Administration or a related field

At least 1 years of experience in C&B or the same position

Strong knowledge of Vietnam Labor code, PIT regulations and statutory insurance laws

Excellent in Microsoft office

Communication skills, both in English and Vietnamese.

Strong communication, and interpersonal skills, including tact, discretion, empathy and cooperation.

Have conflict management skills, management thinking and accountability.

Can-do attitude, result-oriented, eager learning, and quick adaptation

Strong analytical and decision-making skills.

Adaptability: be able to adapt to changing requirements and work in a fast-paced environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary.

100% salary in 2 months of probation.

Special health insurance package of GS25.

12 annual leaves/year.

13th-month Salary, KPIs bonus, ...

Company‘s computer provided.

Working in a dynamic and fast-growing environment with many opportunities for promotion and development.

