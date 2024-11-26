Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Employee Relation
Receive and keep documents of employees and the company in a safe place, regularly updated, arranged and preserved in a scientific and safe way
Register PIT number, Dependents and update bank account number for employees
Make and manage contracts: draft an apprentice contract / probationary contract / labor contract, commit to comply with intellectual property and confidentiality regulations
Propose, draft, and implement HR procedures, regulations, and policies for employees
In charge of monitoring and keeping records of employees’ completion of payroll and resign/severance procedures (employee records, bank accounts, resignation applications, handover records, …)
Monitoring and handing over medical examination records to the quality management department
Enter and update store staff information data on the HR system
Make internal management changes and update the HR system
Payroll
Coordinate with department to get approved timesheet for monthly payroll
Calculate monthly payroll and get all required approval for payment
Send monthly pay slip to employees
Follow and reply to the employee related-payroll issues
Manage Social Insurance, Health Insurance
Perform C&B reports by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 years of experience in C&B or the same position
Strong knowledge of Vietnam Labor code, PIT regulations and statutory insurance laws
Excellent in Microsoft office
Communication skills, both in English and Vietnamese.
Strong communication, and interpersonal skills, including tact, discretion, empathy and cooperation.
Have conflict management skills, management thinking and accountability.
Can-do attitude, result-oriented, eager learning, and quick adaptation
Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
Adaptability: be able to adapt to changing requirements and work in a fast-paced environment.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary in 2 months of probation.
Special health insurance package of GS25.
12 annual leaves/year.
13th-month Salary, KPIs bonus, ...
Company‘s computer provided.
Working in a dynamic and fast-growing environment with many opportunities for promotion and development.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
