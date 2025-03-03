Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Vitex Vietnam is a technology company specializing in IT Outsourcing and customized AI solutions. We are expanding our team to develop AI-powered products that integrate with ChatGPT APIs or operate on self-hosted open-source AI models.

We are looking for a Prompt Engineer/ AI Engineer to research, develop, and deploy intelligent AI systems that optimize workflows and enhance user experiences.

Prompt Engineer/ AI Engineer

Responsibilities

You will be responsible for researching and developing AI-powered products that interact with ChatGPT or open-source AI models. Specifically:

Develop and Optimize AI Prompts

Design and test effective prompts to improve AI model accuracy.

Research and implement Prompt Engineering techniques to enhance AI-user interaction.

Build specialized prompt libraries for various use cases such as customer support, internal assistance, and virtual assistants.

AI Integration with APIs or Self-Hosted Models

Integrate ChatGPT API and AI models such as GPT-4, Claude, Llama, Mistral, etc., into internal systems.

Deploy and optimize self-hosted AI models using open-source frameworks like Hugging Face and LangChain.

Develop AI-powered chatbots and automated customer support systems.

AI Research & Optimization for Business

Stay updated with the latest AI models and apply them to real-world products.

Collaborate with product teams to integrate AI into internal workflows, such as report summarization, data analysis, and employee support.

Ensure smooth AI operations, accurate responses, and compliance with data policies.

Must-have

1+ years of experience in AI (Machine Learning, NLP, Prompt Engineering, or Chatbot Development).

Understanding of OpenAI APIs and how to call APIs from ChatGPT or other AI models.

Proficiency in Prompt Engineering, with the ability to build and optimize AI prompt systems.

Experience deploying open-source AI models such as Llama, Mistral, Whisper, Stable Diffusion.

Strong programming skills in Python, FastAPI, LangChain, or similar frameworks.

Basic English communication skills and ability to read technical documentation.

Nice-to-have

Experience working with Hugging Face, OpenAI, Anthropic.

Hands-on experience deploying AI models on servers or cloud platforms.

Familiarity with Vector Databases (FAISS, Pinecone) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes for AI model deployment.

Salary & Allowances:

Income: 10 - 20 million VND/month (negotiable based on experience).

13th-month salary + end-of-year performance bonus.

Lunch allowance: 500,000 VND/month.

Holiday bonuses (April 30 & May 1, September 2, etc.).

Paid leave: 12 days of annual leave.

Health: Social insurance, health insurance, annual health check-up.

Recreation: Annual company trips, and quarterly team-building activities.

Laptop, monitor, and necessary equipment for work.

Career Growth Opportunities:

Annual salary reviews and defined promotion pathways.

Creative work environment that supports AI skill development.

Freedom to experiment and deploy AI solutions in real-world applications.

Career growth opportunities to become an AI Specialist or AI Manager.

Direct collaboration with the founding team to develop long-term AI strategies.

Working Environment:

Open workspace.

A vibrant and dynamic work atmosphere.

Language classes: English, Dutch, etc.

Clubs: badminton, soccer, pickleball, esports, etc.

