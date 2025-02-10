Tuyển Brand Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Complex Building, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City.
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
Formulating marketing mix 4P for Milk brands (Product, Price, Promotion and Places) that is most suitable for Vietnam consumers, shoppers and retailers.
Additionally, this role is also implementing/ monitor/ tracking and optimize CRM system to build consumer loyalty.
Brand Management for Milk (Nutrition)
• Support to develop overall branding strategy to deliver EGV sales and share goals.
• Develop and implement the right product portfolio and proposition to win the market.
• Develop and implement the good concept and good product with appropriate price for target consumer.
• Develop right communication strategy to reach target consumers that enables acceleration of trial/repeat/loyalty in the most cost-effective way.
• Develop and implement the right national promotion activities with right touch point and vehicles.
• Ensure best return on investment for all branding activities.
CRM and consumer data system:
• Support to develop CRM strategy to build consumer loyalty
• Build and implement engagement journey with excellence (monitor, tracking, test and learn, optimize)
• Optimize the system and database to drive DTC strategy.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
