Tuyển Brand Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

Formulating marketing mix 4P for Milk brands (Product, Price, Promotion and Places) that is most suitable for Vietnam consumers, shoppers and retailers.

Additionally, this role is also implementing/ monitor/ tracking and optimize CRM system to build consumer loyalty.

Brand Management for Milk (Nutrition)

• Support to develop overall branding strategy to deliver EGV sales and share goals.

• Develop and implement the right product portfolio and proposition to win the market.

• Develop and implement the good concept and good product with appropriate price for target consumer.

• Develop right communication strategy to reach target consumers that enables acceleration of trial/repeat/loyalty in the most cost-effective way.

• Develop and implement the right national promotion activities with right touch point and vehicles.

• Ensure best return on investment for all branding activities.

CRM and consumer data system:

• Support to develop CRM strategy to build consumer loyalty

• Build and implement engagement journey with excellence (monitor, tracking, test and learn, optimize)

• Optimize the system and database to drive DTC strategy.