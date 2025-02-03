Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

I. Employer Branding & Sourcing for teacher recruitment

IV. Reports

V. Other tasks assigned by Line manager and BO

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience: At least 1-2 year of experience in teacher recruiting or similar role. Good understanding of talent acquisition, candidate sourcing, hunting and selection process

- Education: BA in English Teaching/ BA in English with a teaching certificate or at least 1 year of teaching experience

- English proficiency: fluent in listening, speaking, reading, and writing

- Attitude: positive, high sense of responsibility and customer service, hands-on & detail-oriented, result-oriented, quick-learner

- Computer skills: MS Office, Google Drive, spreadsheets, emailing, presentation/slideshows, social media

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Meal and phone credit allowance

Full employee benefit system according to the law &; company regulation;

Year-end bonus review, free English courses for employee, health check and team building trip;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ

