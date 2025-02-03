Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
I. Employer Branding & Sourcing for teacher recruitment
IV. Reports
V. Other tasks assigned by Line manager and BO
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience: At least 1-2 year of experience in teacher recruiting or similar role. Good understanding of talent acquisition, candidate sourcing, hunting and selection process
- Education: BA in English Teaching/ BA in English with a teaching certificate or at least 1 year of teaching experience
- English proficiency: fluent in listening, speaking, reading, and writing
- Attitude: positive, high sense of responsibility and customer service, hands-on & detail-oriented, result-oriented, quick-learner
- Computer skills: MS Office, Google Drive, spreadsheets, emailing, presentation/slideshows, social media
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Meal and phone credit allowance
Full employee benefit system according to the law &; company regulation;
Year-end bonus review, free English courses for employee, health check and team building trip;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
