Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11bis Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

About the role

As a Talent Acquisition Executive, you will establish yourself as a subject matter expert in this role, focusing primarily on critical roles, partnering, and collaborating with hiring managers and teams to bring exceptional talent to the Company. You will work the full cycle of recruiting including source, recruit, and manage the candidate experience. You will be a partner to employees on multiple teams and at varying career levels and act as a company ambassador.

What you will do

Provide exceptional service and full life cycle recruiting (both back-office and store operation)

Cultivate, develop, and maintain strong partnerships with hiring managers, candidates, team members, and cross-functional team members.

Communicate, advise, and report on sourcing and recruiting strategies, market trends, and health of candidate pipeline to the hiring manager and related stakeholders as well as through tracking and managing recruitment data and system.

Proactively source candidates through various channels, building and maintaining a strong network of talented candidates through market research, community building, and on-going relationship management for short- and long-term opportunities for a broad/deep range of positions

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in talent acquisition, employer branding, SOPs, and reporting, and recommend innovative ideas to attract and retain talent.

Communicate employer branding and manage activities across channels (internal and external) to ensure the employer brand is represented consistently and effectively

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you will bring

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required.

Minimum of 03 years of Talent Acquisition or Recruiter. Experience in mass recruitment is a plus.

Strong and proven networking ability, continuously generating and driving a healthy and talented pipeline of candidates through variety of channels.

Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English is required for effective communication with stakeholders and customers.

A genuine interest in retail and consumer behavior.

Strong analytical skills and the ability to present information clearly and persuasively.

Strong work ethic and drive with the high degree of self-discipline and motivation.

Ability to perform under pressure amid tight deadlines, effectively prioritize and plan.

Ability to take quick action and decisions while working in a fast-paced environment

Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive package based on experience

Yearly bonus based on performance

Private Healthcare insurance

Employee Discount Scheme

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam

