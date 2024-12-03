Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11bis Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

About the role
As a Talent Acquisition Executive, you will establish yourself as a subject matter expert in this role, focusing primarily on critical roles, partnering, and collaborating with hiring managers and teams to bring exceptional talent to the Company. You will work the full cycle of recruiting including source, recruit, and manage the candidate experience. You will be a partner to employees on multiple teams and at varying career levels and act as a company ambassador.
What you will do
Provide exceptional service and full life cycle recruiting (both back-office and store operation)
Cultivate, develop, and maintain strong partnerships with hiring managers, candidates, team members, and cross-functional team members.
Communicate, advise, and report on sourcing and recruiting strategies, market trends, and health of candidate pipeline to the hiring manager and related stakeholders as well as through tracking and managing recruitment data and system.
Proactively source candidates through various channels, building and maintaining a strong network of talented candidates through market research, community building, and on-going relationship management for short- and long-term opportunities for a broad/deep range of positions
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in talent acquisition, employer branding, SOPs, and reporting, and recommend innovative ideas to attract and retain talent.
Communicate employer branding and manage activities across channels (internal and external) to ensure the employer brand is represented consistently and effectively

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you will bring
Bachelor’s degree or higher in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required.
Minimum of 03 years of Talent Acquisition or Recruiter. Experience in mass recruitment is a plus.
Strong and proven networking ability, continuously generating and driving a healthy and talented pipeline of candidates through variety of channels.
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English is required for effective communication with stakeholders and customers.
A genuine interest in retail and consumer behavior.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to present information clearly and persuasively.
Strong work ethic and drive with the high degree of self-discipline and motivation.
Ability to perform under pressure amid tight deadlines, effectively prioritize and plan.
Ability to take quick action and decisions while working in a fast-paced environment

Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive package based on experience
Yearly bonus based on performance
Private Healthcare insurance
Employee Discount Scheme

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 62 Trần Quang Khải, Tân Định, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

