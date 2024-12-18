Tuyển DevOps Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lotte Tower, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborating with engineering and development teams to evaluate and identify optimal cloud solutions.

Modifying and improving existing systems.

Designing, developing, and deploying modular cloud-based systems.

Developing and maintaining cloud solutions following best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical Requirements:

Jenkins,

Azure Devops,

Kubernetes,

Azure cloud services,

Kafka,

Postgres,

API Gateways

Linux

Docker

Git branch management (feature, dev, master)

Additional Requirements:

Solid understanding of development, testing and integration methodologies

Knowledge of current and emerging IT products, services, and processes.

Broad understanding of programming logic concepts and application analysis and design techniques.

Ability to communicate orally and in writing with both technical and non-technical staff.

Ability to adapt to changing technology and priorities.

Strong analytical thinking skills.

Good planning, organizing, decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Thorough with careful attention to detail.

Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Panasonic R&D Center Vietnam was established in April 2007, is a company specializing in R&D of Panasonic Group in Vietnam with the aim of enhancing R&D activities in the field of digital home appliances, automation, mobility in Vietnam, providing R&D services for software solutions in today's hottest fields such as AI, Cloud, IoT in a chain of R&D centers of worldwide corporations

1. Career Path Development

• Long-term multi-career roadmap;

• Learning & development (Language Training, Technical Training, Soft-skill Training, On-job Training, etc.)

• Oversea business trips (Japan, China, Singapore, US, Mexico, EU, etc.)

2. Work-life Balance

• Flexible working time that supports work-life balance (Core time: 9:00-16:00; 5 days from Monday - Friday/ week)

• Additional special holiday

3. Compensation package

• Attractive salary

• Competitive bonus package depend on abilities, performance and competencies

• Diversified allowance scheme

4. Wellness

• Well-protected with 24/7 personal accident and medical care insurance;

• Well-designed Annual Health Check-up program;

5. Activities

• Team-building activities; Birthday Party; Year-end party; Sport Day/ Family Day

• Summer Vacation (Trip to famous tourist spots domestic/ overseas,...)

