Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ROYAL CANARY - CHI NHÁNH 2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

-Based on the strategic direction of the Department Head, propose plans and implement multi-platform Digital Marketing activities for Boujee and support RCC brands - as directed by TBP (including Social Media, Paid Ads, SEO, SEM, web, EDM....).

-Directly responsible for managing and optimizing advertising performance on Social Ads and Google Ads platforms to optimize costs and improve business efficiency.

-Coordinate with other brands under RCC to ensure consistent and high-performance Digital Marketing strategies.

-Build relationships and work with Digital Marketing partners, KOLs, Influencers to promote communication effectiveness.

-Analyze data, evaluate performance, propose improvements based on measurement indicators (traffic, engagement, conversion...).

-Prepare detailed Digital communication and promotion plans and projects for the Company.

-Capture and analyze the latest information, market trends, comments and suggestions from the Board of Management to implement Social Media Marketing projects and activities in accordance with the Company's strategies and goals

-Implement plans, coordinate with other Marketing groups to deploy, monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of each Social Media Marketing activity and project.

-Monitor information related to the brand on the Social Media.

-Build and maintain external relations with partners to promote brand awareness.

-Work with Marketing teams and members to come up with ideas and plans for media events.

-Manage productivity and effectiveness of Social Media platforms.

-Ensure consistency of campaigns and brand compatibility.

-Analyze and evaluate results and effectiveness of Digital tools in different projects.

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Business Management or related majors.

At least 2 years of experience in related positions.

Have experience in Hospitality, F&B and/or Nightlife industry.

Ability to negotiate and connect to a wide network of suppliers and customers.

Experience in collecting and analyzing data and metrics in revenue, marketing and sales.

Fluently in English communication including written and oral presentations.

Can work independently, deploy marketing & business development strategies, sharp in identifying challenges and brainstorm solutions.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Nhà hàng / Khách sạn

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh