Tuyển Digital Marketing Networld Asia Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Networld Asia Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Networld Asia Group

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Networld Asia Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 369B

- C Lê Quang Định, Phường 5, Quận Bình Thạnh, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Business Development performs a critical role in an agency’s growth.
To excel in this role, the candidate should be an active listener, have a compelling sales personality, and a hunger to chase and close new business from any source.
(S)He is single-mindedly tasked with securing new clients for the agency. (S)He will achieve this through first having competent understanding of the agency’s capabilities and strengths and seeking out clients that have best fit for the solutions our agency offer. (S)He will be a natural networker with high EQ who can build sincere, authentic relationships with prospective clients. (S)He will be able to identify quickly and precisely the marketing issues that prospects need help with and bridge these with our agency team(s) who will develop compelling and relevant solutions for the prospect. (S)He must develop strategies and tactics for pursuing selected prospects, including the ownership, maintenance and presentation of the agency credentials. (S)He will also be able to introduce and lead initiatives within the agency to improve business development effectiveness and/or efficiency. (S)He will be recognized as the key person infusing client portfolio expansion in the agency.
Responsibilities
• Research organizations and individuals to identify new business opportunities.
• Develop and maintain a strong pipeline of prospects.
• Convert leads into long-term clients through effective relationship management.
• Own, maintain, and present the agency’s credentials to potential clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Networld Asia Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive Commission 12 Annual Leave Social Insurance, PTI Care, Annual Medical Checkups Other bonuses: Birthday gift, Holiday gift (1/1, 30/4-1/5, 2/9, Tet,…), Win pitching bonus,… Other allowance: Mobile phone (300,000 VND/month) 13th-month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Networld Asia Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Networld Asia Group

Networld Asia Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Building No. 369B-C Le Quang Dinh, Ward 5, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

