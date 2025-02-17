Tuyển Digital Marketing Networld Asia Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Business Development performs a critical role in an agency’s growth.

To excel in this role, the candidate should be an active listener, have a compelling sales personality, and a hunger to chase and close new business from any source.

(S)He is single-mindedly tasked with securing new clients for the agency. (S)He will achieve this through first having competent understanding of the agency’s capabilities and strengths and seeking out clients that have best fit for the solutions our agency offer. (S)He will be a natural networker with high EQ who can build sincere, authentic relationships with prospective clients. (S)He will be able to identify quickly and precisely the marketing issues that prospects need help with and bridge these with our agency team(s) who will develop compelling and relevant solutions for the prospect. (S)He must develop strategies and tactics for pursuing selected prospects, including the ownership, maintenance and presentation of the agency credentials. (S)He will also be able to introduce and lead initiatives within the agency to improve business development effectiveness and/or efficiency. (S)He will be recognized as the key person infusing client portfolio expansion in the agency.

Responsibilities

• Research organizations and individuals to identify new business opportunities.

• Develop and maintain a strong pipeline of prospects.

• Convert leads into long-term clients through effective relationship management.

• Own, maintain, and present the agency’s credentials to potential clients.