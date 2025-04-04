Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất T.S.I Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát thi công nội thất Tại T.S.I Vietnam Co., Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, tòa nhà số 260
- 262 Bà Triệu, phường Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát thi công nội thất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Supervising / Managing the progress of interior construction for offices, restaurants, factories, showrooms...
- Can use Autocad software
- Can check quantity of project: Wall, ceiling, floor quantity, furniture…
- Find material on website
- Check price from supplier
- Support to make quotation file.
- Site survey and inspect product
- Job details will be discussed in more detail during the interview.
- Wage agreement
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience: New graduates or 1-2 years of experience required.
- Graduated from Intermediate or higher in Architecture or Construction related majors.
- Accepting new graduates (with specific training and training)
- Able to use Autocad, Word, Excel software
- Able to endure high work pressure, teamwork, overtime or business trip (when required).
Tại T.S.I Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại T.S.I Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
