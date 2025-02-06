Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Bệnh viện Đồng Nai, 397 Ba Mươi Tháng Tư, Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

・Caluculate the sales and remittance to our supplier.

・Caluculate the salary(Fulltime/Parttime/Forginer), labor cost, tax, and making Tax report to tax office each month.(VAT,FCT,PIC,CIT,FS,etc)

・Make inetranal financial statement for Management.

・Experience about Audit job (External/Internal)

・Operation involved finance and accounting, etc,

・Reconcile AR(B to C)

・During interview, we can share more details job scope.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

・Below 35 years old

・Good communication skills, Able to communicate in business level English with other country

・Bachelor’s Degree

・Ability of Analysis and Problem solving skill

・MS Office(Excel/PowerPoint), good computer literacy

・Accounting for 3 years or more

Welcome skills:

・Working experience of management

・Japanese communication skill (Over class N2)

・Proactive,fast learner and committed to work preferred

・Experience in Retail Industry

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

・Bonus twice a year (total over 3 months salary in 2023)

・Salary review once a year (in April)

・Full salary insurance

・Supported to participate in professional and foreign language training programs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin