Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Bệnh viện Đồng Nai, 397 Ba Mươi Tháng Tư, Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

・Caluculate the sales and remittance to our supplier.
・Caluculate the salary(Fulltime/Parttime/Forginer), labor cost, tax, and making Tax report to tax office each month.(VAT,FCT,PIC,CIT,FS,etc)
・Make inetranal financial statement for Management.
・Experience about Audit job (External/Internal)
・Operation involved finance and accounting, etc,
・Reconcile AR(B to C)
・During interview, we can share more details job scope.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

・Below 35 years old
・Good communication skills, Able to communicate in business level English with other country
・Bachelor’s Degree
・Ability of Analysis and Problem solving skill
・MS Office(Excel/PowerPoint), good computer literacy
・Accounting for 3 years or more
Welcome skills:
・Working experience of management
・Japanese communication skill (Over class N2)
・Proactive,fast learner and committed to work preferred
・Experience in Retail Industry

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

・Bonus twice a year (total over 3 months salary in 2023)
・Salary review once a year (in April)
・Full salary insurance
・Supported to participate in professional and foreign language training programs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

