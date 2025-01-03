Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Adu Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Adu Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Adu Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Adu Co., Ltd.

Kiến trúc sư

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại Adu Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13

- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh Str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible to create concept & architectural designs.
- Ability to develop the concept design as a project architect.
- Work closely with another architects in team to develop ideas, designs for the project.
- To strict compliance with Company standard/ legal/ performance and quality as requirement.
- Time management is efficiently to complete with meet deadline.
- Communication with all project participants including clients if inquired.
- Other tasks will be assigned by Manager and Director.
- Note: We only consider the candidates attached the PORTFOLIO in the application

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational background:
- University graduated in Architecture.
Experiences:
- At least 2- 4 years of working experience in Architect.
- Be skilled and experienced user some of software for design (AutoCAD, Sketch up, Lumion, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator,...)

Tại Adu Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Adu Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Adu Co., Ltd.

Adu Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Cornerstone Building, 13- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

