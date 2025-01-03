Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Adu Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại Adu Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13
- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh Str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Be responsible to create concept & architectural designs.
- Ability to develop the concept design as a project architect.
- Work closely with another architects in team to develop ideas, designs for the project.
- To strict compliance with Company standard/ legal/ performance and quality as requirement.
- Time management is efficiently to complete with meet deadline.
- Communication with all project participants including clients if inquired.
- Other tasks will be assigned by Manager and Director.
- Note: We only consider the candidates attached the PORTFOLIO in the application
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University graduated in Architecture.
Experiences:
- At least 2- 4 years of working experience in Architect.
- Be skilled and experienced user some of software for design (AutoCAD, Sketch up, Lumion, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator,...)
Tại Adu Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Adu Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI