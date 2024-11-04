Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư & Phát Triển Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Conduct feasibility studies and cost analyses for solar energy projects.

Provide support in preparing bids and tender submissions.

Review and assess project documentation, including drawings and specifications.

Prepare and manage project budgets, cost estimates for each work package, and financial forecasts with the project management team.

Collaborate with project managers and engineers to ensure cost-effective project delivery.

Negotiate contracts terms with suppliers and subcontractors.

Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.

Bachelor's degree in Quantity Surveying, Construction Management, or related field.

2-3 years of relevant experience, preferably in electrical or solar energy projects.

Strong analytical and numerical skills.

Knowledge of market benchmarks for materials, costs, vendors.

Proficient in quantity surveying software and MS Office Suite.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Benefits:

· Competitive salary package.

· Pay for performance offered.

· Opportunities for professional development and training.

· Dynamic and supportive work environment.

· Healthcare insurance for labor contract mandatory as per Vietnam Law,

· 13 Salaries per year, career development opportunities.

Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh, Xây dựng

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh