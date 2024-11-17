Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
BSS Group

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

About us
BSS Group is the trusted partner for full-service eCommerce solutions. Since our establishment in 2012, BSS has become a leader in the eCommerce space, known for its cutting-edge solutions tailored for Magento and Shopify merchants. In 2024, we expanded our ecosystem by acquiring On Tap and Aitoc - two prominent UK-based companies with deep expertise and a shared commitment to eCommerce excellence. Alongside BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, SimiCart, and eComStart, this acquisition strengthened our portfolio, allowing us to serve hundreds of thousands customers across more than 150 countries.
In 2024, we expanded our ecosystem by acquiring On Tap and Aitoc - two prominent UK-based companies with deep expertise and a shared commitment to eCommerce excellence. Alongside BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, SimiCart, and eComStart, this acquisition strengthened our portfolio, allowing us to serve hundreds of thousands customers across more than 150 countries.
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled Middle-Senior Legal Executive to join our team. This individual will play a critical role in managing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, ensuring compliance, and supporting the company’s growth.
Job Purposes
Provide professional legal and compliance advice and support to our business units.
Optimize legal workflow & storage.
Align with global legal counsels to support the company's risk management & growth.
Key Responsibilities
Contract Management
Review, and negotiate commercial contracts, ensuring legal compliance and validity of the contract.
Draft contract templates.
Organize the workflow of legal document management & storage.
Legal & Regulatory Affairs
Manage the group’s legal matters & issues, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations.
Handle company establishment, modifications, and intellectual property registrations.
Stay updated on relevant legal updates and ensure compliance with current standards.
Risk Management: Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.
Risk Management
External Counsel Coordination: Manage relationships with external legal counsel to align with the group’s goals.
External Counsel Coordination
Others: Assist CEO with in-depth legal research & advices on various legal aspects such as: corporation, investment, commerce, employment, etc
Others

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Law, International Law, International Trade, English Linguistics.Specialization in legal studies is preferred.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years working in a similar role, preferably in global technology companies. with experience in International Investment, Intellectual Property, Corporate Law.
Fluency in English - especially written English (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent).
Attitude: Possess a positive, can-do attitude that motivates others and aligns with our FIRE values.
Strong attention to detail and ability to interpret complex legal documents effectively.
Familiarity with corporate legal systems and intellectual property laws in Vietnam/Singapore is advantageous.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Salary: Up to 25M, reviewed every 6 months
5-day workweek (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM)
Agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development
Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, game, etc.
Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips
Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee.
13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip)
Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code
Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-legal-specialist-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job251464
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN - THT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN - THT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Bizfly Martech (Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bizfly Martech (Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 27 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company
17 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLOBAL OPTIMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLOBAL OPTIMA
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NBK TÂY HỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NBK TÂY HỒ
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH PHÚC VINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH PHÚC VINH
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN KHO VẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN KHO VẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1 làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SỐ DIGILIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SỐ DIGILIFE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CHÂN TRỜI MỚI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CHÂN TRỜI MỚI
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Halcom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Halcom Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm