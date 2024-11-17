Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại BSS Group
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
About us
BSS Group is the trusted partner for full-service eCommerce solutions. Since our establishment in 2012, BSS has become a leader in the eCommerce space, known for its cutting-edge solutions tailored for Magento and Shopify merchants. In 2024, we expanded our ecosystem by acquiring On Tap and Aitoc - two prominent UK-based companies with deep expertise and a shared commitment to eCommerce excellence. Alongside BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, SimiCart, and eComStart, this acquisition strengthened our portfolio, allowing us to serve hundreds of thousands customers across more than 150 countries.
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled Middle-Senior Legal Executive to join our team. This individual will play a critical role in managing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, ensuring compliance, and supporting the company’s growth.
Job Purposes
Provide professional legal and compliance advice and support to our business units.
Optimize legal workflow & storage.
Align with global legal counsels to support the company's risk management & growth.
Key Responsibilities
Contract Management
Review, and negotiate commercial contracts, ensuring legal compliance and validity of the contract.
Draft contract templates.
Organize the workflow of legal document management & storage.
Legal & Regulatory Affairs
Manage the group’s legal matters & issues, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations.
Handle company establishment, modifications, and intellectual property registrations.
Stay updated on relevant legal updates and ensure compliance with current standards.
Risk Management: Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.
External Counsel Coordination: Manage relationships with external legal counsel to align with the group’s goals.
Others: Assist CEO with in-depth legal research & advices on various legal aspects such as: corporation, investment, commerce, employment, etc
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Law, International Law, International Trade, English Linguistics.Specialization in legal studies is preferred.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years working in a similar role, preferably in global technology companies. with experience in International Investment, Intellectual Property, Corporate Law.
Fluency in English - especially written English (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent).
Attitude: Possess a positive, can-do attitude that motivates others and aligns with our FIRE values.
Strong attention to detail and ability to interpret complex legal documents effectively.
Familiarity with corporate legal systems and intellectual property laws in Vietnam/Singapore is advantageous.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 25M, reviewed every 6 months
5-day workweek (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM)
Agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development
Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, game, etc.
Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips
Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee.
13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip)
Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code
Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
