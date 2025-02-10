Tuyển Market Research Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our Company reflects the diversity of our employees. At TotalEnergies, the wide variety of talents drives our competitiveness, our ability to innovate, and our attractiveness. Therefore, we welcome differences in age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion, beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, and family/parental status. We believe Diversity makes us better.

*Key Activities:

Social & Health, Healthcare

- Prepare monthly/quarterly/annual, one-off allowance, sick leave, maternity leave reports to SI Authority

- Responsible for SI registration, update & certification as well as SI procedure required for staff left

- Update employees list for Insurer and coordinate with for healthcare claim

Payroll & other related process assistance

- Perform as payroll preparer as per payroll process

- Prepare payment for Local & Expatriates salary to ensure the payment on time

- Prepare cost report & account reconciliation process

- Build up annual payroll budget for TEMV & consolidation report for MSVN

Personal Income Tax

- Prepare monthly/ annually income tax report for local and liaise with consultant for expats PIT

- Prepare payment for Expatriates PIT to Tax Department