Tuyển Marketing Director NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Summary

The Executive Assistant to GD will work directly with the General Director of NAB Vietnam and will be responsible for supporting the planning, administration, communication, reporting and following up the needs of the General Director undertaking a variety of tasks to support their vision, strategy and delivery.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the General Director of NAB Vietnam.

• Proactively manage the General Director's schedule, including internal and external meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements. Highlight and prioritise items that need GD attention.

• Prepare and edit correspondence, reports, and presentations.

• Act as a liaison between the General Director, NAB Vietnam leaders and departments, ensuring smooth communication and collaboration to ensure outcomes are met.

• Ensure enquiries are dealt with in a professional and effective manner, through either personally handling or delegating them to appropriate person.

• Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

• Demonstrate professional and ethical behaviour in all actions and ensuring compliance with external legislation, company standards and internal operating policies and procedures.

• Organize and maintain the office filing system and records.