Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

You will be managing the total export-to-import chain (Total Line Management Concept) for international markets. This includes coordinating all necessary logistics (3PLs management, transportation, customs agents, shipping companies, etc.) to move containers from source plants to destinations required by the business while fulfilling reliability and pre-defined delivery time. Support material planning activities (finished products) and inventory control strategies to achieve profitability in supply chain.

Role and Responsibilities:

• Manage daily CoE operations to ensure containers are delivered accordingly.

• Provide information about the status of shipped export/import containers/trucks to Planning team.

• Prepared international shipping documents by coordinating with forwarding agent.

• Monitor demurrages with physical distribution team.

• Provide guidance to 3PLs on objectives and measurements as well as develop basic plans for development.

• Audit the 3PLs on records management.

• Provide performance feedback to relevant divisions and control the reliability of suppliers through tool measurement.