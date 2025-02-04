Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 23, Tháp B, Tòa Nhà Viettel, số 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12, Quận 10, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

You will be managing the total export-to-import chain (Total Line Management Concept) for international markets. This includes coordinating all necessary logistics (3PLs management, transportation, customs agents, shipping companies, etc.) to move containers from source plants to destinations required by the business while fulfilling reliability and pre-defined delivery time. Support material planning activities (finished products) and inventory control strategies to achieve profitability in supply chain.
Role and Responsibilities:
• Manage daily CoE operations to ensure containers are delivered accordingly.
• Provide information about the status of shipped export/import containers/trucks to Planning team.
• Prepared international shipping documents by coordinating with forwarding agent.
• Monitor demurrages with physical distribution team.
• Provide guidance to 3PLs on objectives and measurements as well as develop basic plans for development.
• Audit the 3PLs on records management.
• Provide performance feedback to relevant divisions and control the reliability of suppliers through tool measurement.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Ecolab Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 23.02B, Tower B, Viettel Building, 285 Cach Mang Thang 8 Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

