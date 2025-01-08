Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, M.O.R.E Tower, 36 Mac Dinh Chi St., DaKao Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Finding service, checking schedule, calculating air/sea/courier costs and processing bookings with forwarder/carrier
• Coordinating with other departments to prepare and complete shipping documents as per client's request.
• Daily tracking ETD/ETA of every shipment to be aware of delays if any, send delay notice to sales & client and ensure client receives cargo safely.
• Following and solving all problems that occur during shipment.
• Taking care of any requirements from clients regarding logistics.
• Support Purchasing Manager to manage internal shipment/purchase shipment
• Following and claiming payment of some special clients.
• Coordinate with FWD to handle shipment import/export to/from VN (air, sea, courier)
• Managing logistics costs, checking and confirming monthly debit notes from vendors.
• Managing inbound and outbound stock movement of warehouse operation. Ensuring that inventory records are accurate and that there are measures in place to control inventory
• Making label, sub-label
• Preparing specified finished products, planning delivery in Domestic, following to make sure client receives cargo safety.
• Weekly report to Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà M.O.R.E, 36 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, P. Đakao, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

