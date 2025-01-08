Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, M.O.R.E Tower, 36 Mac Dinh Chi St., DaKao Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Finding service, checking schedule, calculating air/sea/courier costs and processing bookings with forwarder/carrier
• Coordinating with other departments to prepare and complete shipping documents as per client's request.
• Daily tracking ETD/ETA of every shipment to be aware of delays if any, send delay notice to sales & client and ensure client receives cargo safely.
• Following and solving all problems that occur during shipment.
• Taking care of any requirements from clients regarding logistics.
• Support Purchasing Manager to manage internal shipment/purchase shipment
• Following and claiming payment of some special clients.
• Coordinate with FWD to handle shipment import/export to/from VN (air, sea, courier)
• Managing logistics costs, checking and confirming monthly debit notes from vendors.
• Managing inbound and outbound stock movement of warehouse operation. Ensuring that inventory records are accurate and that there are measures in place to control inventory
• Making label, sub-label
• Preparing specified finished products, planning delivery in Domestic, following to make sure client receives cargo safety.
• Weekly report to Director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chemarome
