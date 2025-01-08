Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Chemarome làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Finding service, checking schedule, calculating air/sea/courier costs and processing bookings with forwarder/carrier

• Coordinating with other departments to prepare and complete shipping documents as per client's request.

• Daily tracking ETD/ETA of every shipment to be aware of delays if any, send delay notice to sales & client and ensure client receives cargo safely.

• Following and solving all problems that occur during shipment.

• Taking care of any requirements from clients regarding logistics.

• Support Purchasing Manager to manage internal shipment/purchase shipment

• Following and claiming payment of some special clients.

• Coordinate with FWD to handle shipment import/export to/from VN (air, sea, courier)

• Managing logistics costs, checking and confirming monthly debit notes from vendors.

• Managing inbound and outbound stock movement of warehouse operation. Ensuring that inventory records are accurate and that there are measures in place to control inventory

• Making label, sub-label

• Preparing specified finished products, planning delivery in Domestic, following to make sure client receives cargo safety.

• Weekly report to Director