Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Beiersdorf Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Beiersdorf Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES
1. Warehouse activity
• Manage and execute all transactions on SAP with all processes as follows: write-off/disposal, stock count, stock control, transaction reconsideration, and VAS.
• Control physical stock at the warehouse as requested, checking vendor onsite at WH-Vsip1/Vsip2-Binh Duong.
• Physical disposal control: owner of all processes and physical/system and document with vendor at WH-Vsip1/Vsip2-Binh Duong.
2. Transportation- DRP
• Manage and execute all transactions on SAP with all processes related to the transportation of transfer stock.
• Collaboration with the transporter and warehouse vendor to make sure all activities are smooth.
• Manage transportation costs (payment and pallet disposal).
3. FOC / Staff purchases
• Collaboration with team to fulfill internal order from system to physical handling.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Beiersdorf Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Beiersdorf Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI