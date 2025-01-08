Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Beiersdorf Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES

1. Warehouse activity

• Manage and execute all transactions on SAP with all processes as follows: write-off/disposal, stock count, stock control, transaction reconsideration, and VAS.

• Control physical stock at the warehouse as requested, checking vendor onsite at WH-Vsip1/Vsip2-Binh Duong.

• Physical disposal control: owner of all processes and physical/system and document with vendor at WH-Vsip1/Vsip2-Binh Duong.

2. Transportation- DRP

• Manage and execute all transactions on SAP with all processes related to the transportation of transfer stock.

• Collaboration with the transporter and warehouse vendor to make sure all activities are smooth.

• Manage transportation costs (payment and pallet disposal).

3. FOC / Staff purchases

• Collaboration with team to fulfill internal order from system to physical handling.